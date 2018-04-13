Troxell Hosts Stem Playground At Cajon Valley Union School District's TEDxKids@ElCajon Event

In September 2017, Troxell's Account Executive Terra Norine hosted Troxell's first ever STEM Playground event over four days and at five different school districts. The STEM Playground will be open to school administrators, teachers, and students on April 21st during Cajon Valley's TEDxKids@ElCajon event.

"I am very excited to host another STEM Playground after a successful launch last September," said Terra Norine. "I want to continue to provide a format STEM tools can be experienced and incorporated into lessons through examples, sessions, and hands-on experiences."

Terra Norine prides herself in being a lifelong learner and an evangelist of all things STEM. When she was eighteen years old, she was selected to intern as an Information Security Manager for the Department of Defense weapons division. It was during this time that she found her passion and love for technology and collaborative learning. In 2016, she joined the Troxell family to continue working in the fields that motivate her the most: education and STEM. Terra is very involved with the districts and schools within San Diego, providing guidance and solutions for their technology initiatives.

The STEM Playground will be on April 21st, 2018 from 9:00am – 3:00pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in various STEM sessions, have hands on experience with new technologies, and discuss classroom integration strategies with STEM experts. This event will also provide attendees direct access to STEM consultants, manufacturers, and Troxell representatives. For more information see the event flyer.

