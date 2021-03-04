Troxler Electronics rewrites the rules for nuclear density gauges

Nuclear density gauges have played an integral part of the road construction industry, enabling smoother and longer lasting roadways. Since 1962, Troxler has led the way and its model 3440 density gauge is the industry standard for licensed nuclear gauges and is the most widely used nuclear gauge in the world. "The readings of the EGauge Combo are very comparable to our nuclear gauges," says Lance Johnson, the quality assurance manager at Superior Paving in Virginia. "It's nice not to have to use standard blocks and the best part is that we can own it without a license, radiation badges, or certifications."

The EGauge Combo can do everything a Troxler 3440 can, like take backscatter measurements on asphalt and direct transmission measurements on soils. Its low radiation design is so small and safe that the NRC granted exemption from traditional nuclear licenses. This means that anyone can own the EGauge Combo to conduct density testing!

Billy Troxler, President and CEO of Troxler Electronic Laboratories, states that "my father founded this company 63 years ago based on the input of the industry thought leaders to fill an urgent need. We take pride in continuously innovating to meet and exceed the needs of the evolving industry." Troxler continues, "By working closely with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), standards organizations like ASTM and AASHTO, and many customers we have been able to create yet another unique and impactful product."

The EGauge follows the current standards for density testing like ASTM D2950 for asphalt and ASTM D8167 for soils. All states accept the use of this gauge like they do the current nuclear gauges that meet these standards.

"This gauge will be generational. 20 years from now, most construction companies will not remember the days when RSOs (Radiation Safety Officers) had to keep inspection books and every operated had to wear TLD badges," stated Finch Troxler. "I am very excited to offer a product like the EGauge Combo and keep the tradition of innovation for generations to come."

Troxler Electronic Laboratories offers a range of lab and field products for the road construction industry, from gyratory compactors and ignition ovens to EGauges and traditional nukes. All the company's products are designed and manufactured at Troxler's headquarters in RTP, NC in the United States. This vertical integration gives Troxler an advantage over its competitors by controlling the manufacturing process resulting in on-time delivery of the highest quality equipment.

