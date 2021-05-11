Trox's Sarah Kydd and Sarah Goncalves Named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

PHOENIX, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology and collaboration solutions serving nearly 30 million students in North America, today announced that two of its senior leaders have received one of the IT channel's most distinguished awards. Trox's Sarah Kydd, Chief Operating Officer, and Sarah Goncalves, Regional Vice President, are among the talented women that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named to its prestigious 2021 Women of the Channel list.

CRN's annual Women of the Channel compilation honors the most influential women across the IT channel ecosystem for their vision, innovation, thought leadership and channel advocacy. This year's list celebrates leaders who rose to meet the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and developed and deployed strategies to help their company, customers and partners thrive.

Kydd was recognized for accelerating the opening of Trox's 80,000-square-foot facility in Dallas, Texas. The new site helped expedite the distribution of Chromebooks and charging carts to school districts in need of devices for remote and hybrid learning. The facility also handles repairs and shipping for Trox's SHIELD protection program, which ensures Chromebooks and other laptops remain functional and in circulation during a time when demand for mobile devices is at an all-time high.

Contributing to Trox's unprecedented growth in 2020, Goncalves received the CRN designation for collaborating with Trox's OEMs and other specialized vendors to find creative solutions to help educators deliver digital instruction during the pandemic – despite massive supply chain disruptions and device shortages. Through Goncalves' efforts, Trox helped educators demonstrate the value of truly integrated technology in any learning environment – and how building upon their technology investments is important as students increasingly return to the classroom.

"Sarah and Sarah are true trailblazers in the education technology industry," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox. "Their accomplishments and commitment to our mission of improving learning outcomes and student access have had a major impact on our business – especially during a year of disruptive change and unprecedented growth. Their hard work helped pave the way for the Trox + Tierney merger, which solidified our place as the most experienced and prominent EdTech provider serving K12 education. This distinction by CRN is incredibly well-deserved."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured in the May 10 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To learn more about Trox, visit www.trox.com.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by nearly 30 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

On April 26, 2021, Trox merged with Tierney. Read more here.

