Troy Aikman Announces New Restaurant To Open At Texas Live! In The Arlington Entertainment District

Designed by internationally-acclaimed Jeffrey Beers International, the space will flow from a refined rustic interior inspired from some of the best beer halls in Texas and the country to an expansive, lush outdoor patio space centered around a beautiful Live Oak tree. An indoor/outdoor stage in the middle will welcome live music seven days a week featuring a variety of local and regional acts. Additionally, Troy's will feature a major LED display for a premier sports viewing experience.

"The opportunity to be a part of a world-class development in the heart of America's Capital of Sports and Entertainment is incredibly exciting for me," stated Troy Aikman. "We are working to create the perfect blend of dining and socializing that I hope people will love for years to come."

Local guests and out of town visitors will enjoy an elevated menu at Troy's based upon Aikman's personal favorites including gourmet burgers with bold flavors and specialty margaritas made from the freshest ingredients. The menu will showcase several healthy lunch and dinner options, shareable sides, a selection of craft cocktails and a curated collection of wine and beer.

"We could not be more honored that Troy Aikman decided to open his first restaurant at Texas Live!," stated Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "His plans for the concept are outstanding and we know that it will be a wonderful addition to Texas Live! and Arlington Entertainment District."

"Every new announcement for Texas Live! is adding something special to the district," stated Rob Matwick, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Texas Rangers. "Troy's will be an iconic addition and will quickly become a favorite for local residents and out of town guests."

Texas Live!, one of the largest and most exciting sports-anchored developments in the country, will feature 200,000 square feet of best-in-class local, regional and national dining and entertainment and a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion. Additionally, the project will debut the country's flagship Live! by Loews hotel with 35,000 square feet of meeting/convention space in 2019. Texas Live! is bringing more than 3,000 new jobs to the City of Arlington and Tarrant County, including 2,000 new construction jobs and 1,025 new permanent jobs. The project will open late this summer between the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and will sit directly adjacent to the Rangers' new Globe Life Field when it opens in 2020.

