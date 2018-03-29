Troy-Bilt® Introduces A New Lithium-Ion Battery Rider, Gives Consumers Responsive Power And Performance During Each Cut

The TB30 E rider's lithium-ion battery gives users a fast charge by reducing typical overnight charges down to just 4-6 hours. Lithium-ion battery capability eliminates power fade and the need for a full charge to obtain optimal performance, as it lets users cut on a partial charge and recharge anytime without battery degradation. Plus, its clean electric system removes gas engine maintenance.

"Our new TB30 E lithium-ion battery rider is an example of Troy-Bilt's commitment to developing innovative products for the yard," said Troy-Bilt director of brand marketing Megan Peth. "We're meeting consumer demand for mowers that deliver on both power and performance. The TB30 E rider comes equipped with a 1,500-watt-hour battery, bringing up to 1 hour of cutting power – an ideal choice for the average neighborhood yard size of one acre."

The TB30 E rider's unique brushless motor delivers superior control, runtime and durability. The rider's compact design and 18-inch turning radius maneuver through tight lawn spaces, even 3-foot gates, and the rider requires minimal storage space. It boasts a 30-inch cutting width and single-blade cutting system. Additional features include a USB port, operator-controlled mow-in-reverse option, cruise control, LED headlights and rear hitch.

The TB30 E lithium-ion battery rider retails for $2,499. It is supported by a 3-year extended warranty. The model is available at Lowe's® or lowes.com. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow throwers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

