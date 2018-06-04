Troy-Bilt® Launches "Ask Troy-Bilt" Alexa Skill - Gives Customers A Voice Recognition Tool For The Yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy-Bilt® introduces "Ask Troy-Bilt," the first Amazon Alexa skill from the outdoor power equipment market that serves as a helpful partner in the yard for consumers. The free voice recognition skill assists in identifying optimal times to mow the lawn, based on schedules and weather forecasts.

According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, 31 percent of homeowners do not know how to grow and maintain a healthy lawn, let alone know when they should be mowing it. However, users of the new skill can now easily "Ask Troy-Bilt" to determine when it is best to mow their lawn, connecting to the user's Google calendar and pulling in local weather data and personal mowing preferences to identify ideal cutting times.

"We understand it can be difficult for consumers to know exactly when and how often they should mow their lawns," said Troy-Bilt director of brand marketing Megan Peth. "The 'Ask Troy-Bilt' skill makes it easier than ever before for consumers to stay on task and keep their lawns pristine throughout the season, without the added stress of finding time to mow. The skill is an extension of Troy-Bilt's larger Ask Troy marketing initiative, positioned to provide helpful advice and assistance around common questions in the yard."

To customize the "Ask Troy-Bilt" skill and ensure optimal conditions for mowing, users are prompted to sync the skill with their Google calendar and input other information, including:

ZIP Code to monitor weather in the user's area

Phone number to receive text message updates

Weekly time dedicated to mowing the lawn

Ideal time of day to mow

Once the skill understands preferences, it helps users prioritize grass-cutting by automatically adding mowing to their calendar as "Time to mow with Troy-Bilt." The skill also sends users a text message once the mow is scheduled, if it's been deleted from the calendar, or if the weather changes and the mow needs to be rescheduled.

The "Ask Troy-Bilt" skill can be installed within Amazon Alexa (available on desktop or mobile). An Echo device is not required to use the skill.

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow throwers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

