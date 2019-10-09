Troy-Bilt® Makes Fall Lawn Care Easier With TB430 Gas Leaf Blower And Bronco™ 42 Riding Mower

A powerful 19 HP Intek™ Series (single-cylinder) OHV Briggs & Stratton® engine that delivers efficient and durable performance in the yard

A foot-pedal-controlled AutoDrive™ transmission, helping the mower to drive like a car and provides smooth control of speed and direction

The operator-controlled reverse mowing, provides an alternate cutting option when needed

An 11-inch mid-back seat accommodates users of various heights for comfort

When leaves are easier to clean up, it's easier to enjoy fall. The TB430 Gas Leaf Blower is a must-have for leaf cleanup, giving users the convenience and power to comfortably blow leaves and debris from the yard, which features:

A lightweight and powerful 25cc, 2-cycle gas engine with air stream speeds up to 200 mph and clearing power of up to 430 cubic feet per minute (cfm)

The SpringAssist™ technology for faster pull starts, as well as simple, reliable starting with the Prime, Flip & Go™ starting system

Extended tubes with built-in leaf scraper and a throttle with cruise control

"Many fail to realize fall is an important season to give attention to your lawn. Doing so helps prepare it for a long winter, ensuring grass has enough energy, moisture and nutrients for a healthy start to next spring," said Troy-Bilt brand manager Barbara Rouche. "Both the TB430 Leaf Blower and the Bronco 42 Riding Mower have all the user-friendly features to make fall lawn care easy and enjoyable. Having the right tools makes all the difference in having a great looking yard."

Fall Yard Care Tips

There are easy steps to follow this fall to ensure homeowners' lawns will remain healthy through the winter season. One of the easiest tasks to follow is to continue watering and mowing until users notice that grass slows down in growth. Depending on the region, blades should be adjusted to 2 ½" to 3 ½" tall for cool-season grass and 1"-3" for warm-season areas.

In fact, Troy-Bilt's Ask Troy skill can help determine when the best time is to mow by connecting to the user's Google calendar, pulling in local weather data and considering personal mowing preferences to identify ideal cutting times.

Homeowners should also be consistent with cleaning up fallen leaves, as this is an important tip to prevent grass from suffocating. With weaker sunlight and cooler temperatures, it's essential to clear away leaves as soon as possible so that grass can still access light and dry up excessive morning dew.

For more information on fall lawn care tips and products, visit troybilt.com. Or, visit the brand on its social channels: facebook.com/troy-bilt or Instagram and Twitter via @troybilt.

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

