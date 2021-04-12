Troy-Bilt® Makes Yardwork Easier This Season With Live Events, New Voice Assistant Skills, Garage Organizing Series And More

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy-Bilt®, a leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, is creating a series of experiences and solutions for the 2021 growing season that will make yardwork easier and more enjoyable. Based on consumer data, people experience three common hurdles with yardwork – 'I don't have time,' 'I need help with my equipment' and 'How do I do that?' – so Troy-Bilt is tackling those issues throughout the spring and summer.

Answers to Common Yard Challenges Live on YouTube

Kicking off April 17 is Ask Troy Live, a series of three Saturdays where experts will host YouTube live sessions to solve common equipment questions and yard issues. Each day will focus on a different topic with a mix of equipment demos from Troy-Bilt product experts and gardening help from leading influencers. Viewers can ask questions through the live chat and experts will respond in real time. Ask Troy Live will take place April 17, May 1 and May 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Troy-Bilt's YouTube channel.

New Voice Assistant Skills to Tame the Time-Crunch

Troy-Bilt is also updating its voice assistant skills to address the time crunch many experience when trying to maintain or enjoy their yard. The current skill allows users to schedule a mow, which factors in their calendar, the weather and how long their yard takes to complete. The spring 2021 updates for Google Home and Alexa platforms will offer users customized maintenance reminders for outdoor power equipment, including tasks like oil changes and end-of-season storage.

Also new in 2021, the Voice Assistant Chore Handoff. Those who use Troy-Bilt's voice assistant skills will have the chance to win gift cards for services like TaskRabbit or DoorDash to eliminate chores getting in the way of time in the yard.

Guidance from Gardening and DIY Pros

For those who need support with yard care and related tasks, especially the surge of first-time homebuyers in 2020, Troy-Bilt is bringing a fresh edition of Fence Talks. This social media advice series has pros sharing helpful, actionable solutions for yardwork woes. This year, Fence Talks influencer experts will be tackling garage and shed organization, as well as ideas for collaborating with neighbors to create a communal space. The conversations and content of Fence Talks are available across various digital channels – influencers' Instagram accounts, blogs and YouTube channels – and also provide the opportunity for fans and followers to voice their specific issues for guidance from the experts.

Go-To Gear Experts Actually Use

Finally, the new Ask Troy Toolbox offers a curated list of the best lawncare and gardening gear from Troy-Bilt's experts. These are go-to products they use in their own yards, from the best multi-tasking gardening knife to the ultimate weeding tool.

"Troy-Bilt's spring and summer activities are meant to empower consumers with the skills and confidence to accomplish their goals in the yard," said Barbara Roueche, Troy-Bilt brand manager. "Ultimately, we want people to enjoy their outdoor space as well as the time they spend maintaining it. We're here to make yardwork the best work."

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

