Troy-Bilt® SpaceSavr™ Mowers Deliver Performance In A Space-Saving Design

The new SpaceSavr™ lineup includes the TB260 XP™ self-propelled mower and the TB170 XP™ push mower. Both models feature a compact footprint and a fold-and-stow handle that allows the mower to be stored flat under a tool bench, in an upright position against the wall, or in other small spaces. When folded and stored, SpaceSavr mowers stay stable and secure in an upright position, with an innovative rear clip acting as a kickstand.

Powered by the Troy-Bilt OHV 149cc engine with AutoChoke, the mowers are easy to start and offer plenty of power for fast, efficient mowing. A uniquely designed fuel tank and carburetor system prevents fuel spillage during vertical storage and eliminates worry about leakage.

Mowing height can be easily adjusted with a convenient dual-lever, 6-position height adjustment control. Both mowers also feature a deck wash adaptor, making maintenance easier by simply connecting a standard garden hose to rinse clippings from underneath the deck.

"Dealing with excess clutter in the garage or shed can make lawn maintenance tasks seem like more of a hassle and also presents a safety hazard," says Barbara Roueche, Troy-Bilt brand manager. "The new mowers with SpaceSavr storage help solve those problems by freeing up valuable storage space where it counts, while still delivering rugged and durable performance."

Both the TB260 XP™ self-propelled mower and the TB170 XP™ push mower feature:

The TriAction® cutting system, which delivers a well-groomed look to your lawn with a clean, even cut every time

The ability to easily switch between side discharge, mulch and rear bagging of clippings with a 3-in-1 deck design

Fingertip height adjustment, making it easy to adjust the cut from 1.25-in to 3.75-in

The TB260 XP self-propelled mower also features variable-speed front-wheel drive for improved control and faster turns. Both models are built in the United States America with U.S. and global parts, and, like all Troy-Bilt® XP Series mowers, come standard with a three-year limited warranty.

For more information about the TB260 XP and TB170 XP walk-behind mowers with SpaceSavr™ storage, or other mowers in the Troy-Bilt lineup, visit troybilt.com.

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

SOURCE Troy-Bilt