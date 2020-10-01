Troy-Bilt® Tackles Tough Trimming With New TB22TM Trimmer Mower

Large 14" wheels to enhance traction and durability, and create less strain than a handheld trimmer

Offset deck designed to trim against walls and fence lines

22" cutting swath reaches a much larger area than standard string trimmers, covering more ground in less time

Heavy duty, square, .155" cutting line makes it more robust and durable than traditional handheld string trimmer line, and powerful enough to cut through small branches and other vegetation

140cc 4-cycle OHV Troy-Bilt engine with AutoChoke is easy to start, with no priming or choking needed

Adjustable cutting height from 2.3" to 4.3"

Low profile can reach under shrubs or fence stiles to clear out low growth

"The TB22TM Trimmer Mower is a perfect example of how Troy-Bilt designs equipment to make yardwork easier and, therefore, more enjoyable," said Barbara Roueche, Troy-Bilt brand manager. "The wheels offer enhanced traction and maneuverability, which mean less effort than a traditional string trimmer, while the larger size and durability make it tough enough for much more than just cutting the edge of the grass. It's a year-round tool, versatile enough for trimming or mowing tight areas, and comfortable enough to handle even the longest fence lines."

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

SOURCE Troy-Bilt