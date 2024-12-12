Troy Edgar Hosts Special Episode of Ameritocracy Featuring Dan Walters, California's Most Syndicated Columnist

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Ameritocracy, host Troy Edgar travels to California's capital to sit down with Dan Walters, one of the state's most acclaimed and widely syndicated columnists. With over 50 years of journalism experience, including 33 years at the Sacramento Bee, Walters now writes for CalMatters and has authored four books on California politics.

Ameritocracy host Troy Edgar and CalMatters columnist Dan Walters following their podcast recording session in Sacramento, California.

In a rare interview, Walter reflects on California's transformation from a Republican-leaning state to a Democratic stronghold, driven by seismic shifts in industry and demographics. He provides an analysis of the state's fiscal health, pointing out its reliance on high-income taxpayers, which leaves the budget vulnerable to economic downfall. "We're becoming more and more dependent on that handful of people who, thankfully, are willing to stay in California and pay those taxes. We have the highest state income tax rates of any state. And now some of them leave, like Elon Musk did. There's a steady exodus of high-income people." Walters warns.

Walers also examines pressing challenges such as education reform, transportation infrastructure, and housing affordability - issues he sees as pivotal to California's future stability. "Dan Walter offers a seasoned perspective on the economic and political forces shaping California and impacting residents," said Edgar. "His decades of experience provide unique insights into the policies and decisions that affect the state's current trajectory."

Providing further perspective on California's pressing challenges and future, host Troy Edgar continues the conversation with two prominent experts. Rob Stutzman, a veteran political strategist and former deputy chief of staff for communications to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, shares his insights on California's political landscape and the impact of national campaigns. Catherine Reheis-Boyd, President and CEO of the Western States Petroleum Association, discusses how California's energy policies influence the entire West Coast, balancing environmental priorities with economic stability. Together, their perspectives highlight the complex interplay of politics, policy, and industry-shaping the Golden State's future.

