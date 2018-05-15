Troy Mitchell's 'You Again' Wig: Changing The Lives Of Women With Permanent Hair Loss Due To Chemotherapy

"As this unfortunate side-effect became more widespread, my number of female clients began to increase significantly," said hair replacement guru Troy Mitchell. "I'd been replacing the hair of some of the world's most famous movie stars, musicians and TV personalities for decades, but now I had to turn my attention to the needs of women suffering from the heartrending effects of alopecia."

The result of years of research and design technology is Mitchell's 'You Again' Wig that restores his clients to a full head of lustrous, natural-looking hair in just days. A breakthrough in nonsurgical hair replacement, it's fully customizable and virtually undetectable.

"In the past, women had to wait weeks and even months for a customized wig," he explained. "If they bought an off-the-shelf wig at a wig or costume store, they were always disappointed, because it never fit properly and frankly looked like a wig. 'You Again' changes all that, as it makes you feel like yourself again."

As emotionally devastating as fighting cancer is, dealing with an aftermath of permanent hair loss is an unwanted reminder of the illness that affects a woman's self-confidence and sense of femininity. Mitchell saw this firsthand in his dealings with his female clientele.

"I've dedicated my life to helping people look their best and have a positive self-image," he says. "Everyone deserves a second chance—especially after they've survived cancer."

