Troy, NY chooses Passport to offer short and long-term digital parking payments

TROY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, the end-to-end digital operating system that provides parking technology to Albany, Schenectady, and many other cities in New York, announces its partnership with the City of Troy. Passport's mobile payment for parking application and digital permitting solution are now available in the City.

The free app, Passport Parking, is available for all metered on-street parking in the City's Historic downtown area. The app provides a contactless payment option for motorists and allows users to safely extend and manage their parking sessions from anywhere. Users can also receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and extend their sessions directly from their smartphones.

"Providing a top-of-the-line and safe parking experience is our priority, part of our effort to improve parking options for residents, businesses, and the local workforce through deployment of new technology," said Mayor Patrick Madden. "Passport's contactless parking solutions will allow us to offer these convenient options to our community while improving backend capacity for City staff overseeing the parking management system."

In addition to deploying Passport's mobile payment solution for parking, the City will benefit from Passport's digital permitting solution. The online parking permit program streamlines the application and payment processes for long-term parkers and the City reduces its reliance on paper applications thereby decreasing time spent on manual approval processes. With these solutions in place, the City gains data insights about parking utilization in its Downtown area, aiding in future decisions on how to improve the parking experience.

"By deploying Passport's digital solutions, the City is reducing complexities caused by antiquated systems and is better equipped with real-time parking data," said Anthony Caddell, sales executive at Passport. "We are excited to partner closely with the City of Troy and to expand our footprint in New York's Capital District."

The Passport Parking app, one of the first to be available, is free to download from the App Store or Google Play . Drivers can also manage their parking online at PassportParking.com .

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

