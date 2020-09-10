Troy promotional agency launches new name and rebrand to serve businesses seeking to 'blossom'

TROY, Mich., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kairos Promotional Agency LLC has announced its new name and a rebrand focused on assisting companies looking for a consistent approach in promotional products that showcase their brands.

Founded in 2014 as Marali Promotional Products, owner Alisa Coleman said the name change to Kairos was prompted by a desire to develop a fresh look and approach in helping clients in and around metro Detroit and Michigan.

The new name comes from the Greek word Kairos, which means the "right moment" or "time." Besides the name, the company has launched a new logo and website that reflects Coleman's goal of "helping business blossom."

"Our name has changed but not our values," said Coleman, who has a MAS designation (Master Advertising Specialist), an industry certification awarded to promotional professionals who meet rigorous industry requirements. "Our intent is to assist companies in accomplishing their business goals, helping them to stay top of mind with customers and prospects and helping employees stay excited and engaged."

Coleman is a member of the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) and the Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs.

Kairos will continue to target potential clients in many sectors, including software firms and radio stations, as well as companies who want to remain visible to customers or who want to show appreciation to their employees. The firm has also worked with a number of area businesses, including painting contractors and HVAC firms seeking a uniform look for their teams in the field.

About Kairos Promotional Agency LLC: Located in Troy, Michigan, Kairos specializes in quality imprinted promotional products for senior living facilities, software and technology firms, and skilled trades. As an authorized dealer of Kaeser and Blair, Inc., a forerunner in promotional products since 1894, Kairos is committed to providing top-notch personalized service to customers by recommending appropriate promotional solutions, locating and sourcing promotional items and offering graphic design assistance. To learn more, contact Alisa Coleman at 248-720-1628 or visit kairospromotionalagency.com.

Media contact: Sue Voyles, Logos Communications, Inc.

734-667-2005 / [email protected]

SOURCE Kairos Promotional Agency

