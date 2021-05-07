Troy University launches the Lead Change campaign focusing on its innovative approach to student leadership development

"There is a dire shortage of leaders in America- leaders with integrity, ability and vision. One of the most important things a university can do is prepare its students to become leaders," said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University. "The Lead Change campaign aligns with TROY's primary mission to prepare leaders who will take action to effect change in the world through servant leadership. We want our students to become leaders who have a sense of service and willingness to give back."

The focus of the Lead Change campaign is to help students develop the leadership skills needed to fulfill their dreams and change the world. This philosophy exemplifies TROY's dedication to teaching a new generation to lead change through action.

The University offers leadership education at every level, including, but not limited to offering a minor, a Ph.D. in global leadership, campus organization activities and through real-world leadership opportunities for interns by partnering with major corporations. TROY's course content is designed to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in a post-pandemic world. Last summer, approximately 5000 people participated in the University's first ever, free online leadership course. The University's outreach to surrounding communities also has provided opportunities for students to have hands-on experience in giving back.

"Just last year, the College of Education partnered with the City of Troy to launch 'Catalyst Troy," said Dr. Kerry Palmer, Dean of the College of Education, which houses the Department of Leadership Development and Professional Studies. "This leadership initiative was geared towards Troy residents who normally wouldn't participate in formal programs. It was designed to empower citizen engagement at the local, grassroots level to learn how their city government operates."

TROY offers the same main leadership coureswork to adult learners at its Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City campuses. As part of the University's strategic plan, leadership courses and experiential opportunities are available to online students as well.

TROY's focus on leadership extends beyond the classroom. Students are also given the opportunity to serve as leaders in the community through outreach programs organized by the Office of Civic Engagement. These programs range from opportunities to work with Campus Kitchens, to Community Gardens, to the Real Talk on Race Mentoring Project to the Democracy Project.

"Students who agree to sign up to work with the Office of Civic Engagement must commit to 10 hours of work with one of these four initiatives," Lauren Cochran, Coordinator of Civic Engagement, added. "They go through specific training on how to serve the community as well as they learn how to move and work with specific areas and demographics. For example, students who work with the Community Gardens program, learn how to work with young children."

These types of hands-on leadership opportunities pay off in dividends when students graduate from TROY because they are ready to step into leadership roles in their professional lives.

"Leadership can be studied here, but it's developed through application and practice, and there are any number of opportunities for students to do that," said Dr. Jonathan Cellon, Associate Dean of First-Year Studies. "The John W. Schmidt Center for Student Success teaches student employees the professional skills they need, such as problem solving, project management, customer service service, conflict resolution as well as other valuable skills to ensure that they are successful in their careers."

The Lead Change campaign was produced in partnership with the University's agency of record, Intermark Group. The campaign will roll out nationwide beginning May 8 and can be seen in multiple forms of media, including digital, social media, broadcast television, on billboards and in print publications.

US News and World Report recognizes Troy University among the top 15 universities on its "Most Innovative Schools" list.

