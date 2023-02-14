Troyer Post Buildings Announces Launch of New Website

Central TN post frame builder is positioning itself for continued growth in the pole barn industry.

MONTEREY, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troyer Post Buildings is helping many farmers obtain a high-quality post-frame building for an affordable price, or even half off with the company's compliance with the Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program! With their new website, they hope to help more people, as well as provide them with a better customer experience.

A custom pole barn designed by Troyer Post Buildings

Over recent years, the company has remained strong throughout the pandemic, maintaining its steady growth. When asked how, they attributed their consistent growth to their great communication, competitive pricing, and consistency. Not to mention, their resilience, keeping a positive attitude, even when things get difficult. To continue their growth, give their customers a better experience, and increase their reach, they decided a new website was what they needed.

"Here at Troyer Post Buildings, we wanted a new site that was aesthetically pleasing and very informative that we could send our customers to educate them and give them good value." – Tim Troyer, Founder/CEO

To attain these goals, they reached out to E-Impact Marketing, a Digital Marketing company recommended to them for their good work on website building. This began with the E-Impact team doing extensive research to understand the industry. Followed by a complete redesign of their old website, the new website was created in hopes of having a more user-friendly UI, clear and concise information, and to just provide a better user experience overall. Not to mention, improving their SEO as well.

"We are very happy with what E-Impact has created, they have worked hard, learned our industry, and really turned out a great product."

The result was a website with an appealing design and color scheme, optimized to bring in more organic traffic, and synced properly with their CRM. However, according to Enis Denizcier from E-Impact Marketing, this is just the beginning…

Troyer Post Buildings is a post building kit designer and supplier located in Monterey, Tennessee. With a focus on communication, competitive pricing, and consistent, quality work, they have become one of the leaders in post building construction. For more information visit https://www.troyerpostbuildings.com.

