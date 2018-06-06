TroyGould Bolsters Corporate Practice with Brenda Natarajan

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Century City law firm TroyGould has added corporate attorney Brenda Natarajan to its team. Brenda advises clients in connection with private equity, mergers and acquisitions, family-owned business and middle market transactions.
"We're delighted to have someone with Brenda's background in mergers and acquisitions, LLC operating agreements, and accounting," said Dale Short, who is the head of the firm's Corporate Group. "Brenda has broad experience, excellent academic and professional qualifications and ambition to be an important part of the future of our department and the firm."
Natarajan also represents technology clients in a variety of intellectual property matters, and began her career as a forensic accountant at a Big Four accounting firm
