TroyGould Bolsters Corporate Practice with Brenda Natarajan

"We're delighted to have someone with Brenda's background in mergers and acquisitions, LLC operating agreements, and accounting," said Dale Short, who is the head of the firm's Corporate Group. "Brenda has broad experience, excellent academic and professional qualifications and ambition to be an important part of the future of our department and the firm."

Natarajan also represents technology clients in a variety of intellectual property matters, and began her career as a forensic accountant at a Big Four accounting firm

TroyGould is an innovative, mid-sized firm that uses creative and cost-effective means to help its clients achieve their goals. The firm's clients range from start-ups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, including life sciences, technology, food and beverage, real estate, entertainment/media, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, health care and natural resources. For more information, visit TroyGould.com.

