TRQ INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Turquoise Hill (TRQ) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

The investigation centers on whether Turquoise Hill's and senior management's statements about the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia were materially accurate.

More specifically, on July 15, 2019 the Company disclosed that (1) the estimated cost of its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine could blow out by $1.9 billion, and (2) the project may be delayed by as much as two and a half years.

This news drove the price of Turquoise Hill shares down about 44% on July 16, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Turquoise Hill may have misled investors about the cost, development schedule and value of the Oyu Tolgoi mine," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Turquoise Hill should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TRQ@hbsslaw.com.

