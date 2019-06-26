TRR Comedy Night Hosted By Stand Up NY

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma and Resiliency Resources is pleased to announce that Stand Up NY will be donating 60% of the proceeds of Pete Stegemeyer's July 8th Mandatory Fun show to TRR and it's Warrior Camp® program. The July 8th show will feature military veteran comics Pete Stegemeyer, Jess Miller, Linette Palladino and Patrick James Loller and a big name comedian who will be announced soon. Please join us for a night of humor and entertainment that will support our mission to end military veteran suicide.

To purchase tickets to the show: https://standupny.laughstub.com/event.cfm?id=529917

Military Veterans receive a discount: enter VETSRULE.

TRR's Warrior Camp® is an award-winning program, designed to prevent suicide, resolve trauma, enhance resilience and support force preservation. TRR's approach is unique in that we focus on Moral Injury as a core component of combat trauma. Moral Injury is not PTSD. Moral Injury is not a disorder. Moral Injury results from having been trained to override the intrinsic aversion to the taking of human life. It can occur during combat operations, when one's actions and moral compass don't align. It is a very human response. Healing Moral Injury in our Nation's warfighters is key to their survival.

Trauma and Resiliency Resources is a 501(c)3 public charity based in New York. So far TRR has conducted 12 7-day Warrior Camp® programs and has a 100% survival rate post program - we have lost no one to suicide. We will soon be expanding services to first responders and families.

For more information about TRR and how you can help please contact Erick Toribio at (855) 877-4968 or email support@trrhelp.org. Web address is www.trrhelp.org

Contact Eva Usadi

Phone: (917) 509-5804

Email: support@trrhelp.org

SOURCE Trauma and Resiliency Resources, Inc.

