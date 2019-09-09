TRR's Warrior Camp® Primed to Stop Veteran Suicides

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to statistics released by the Veterans Administration in June 2018, 20 veterans and active duty military members commit suicide per day.* TRR's Warrior Camp® is a one-of-a-kind program that identifies Moral Injury as the root cause of suicide among veterans and active duty military. In a tranquil and rural setting, an all volunteer team delivers this exceptional program to combat veterans of all eras and active duty military at no-cost.

'Over the last 6 years, we have delivered quantifiable results in the prevention of suicide and the treatment of PTSD,' says Eva Usadi, the Founder and Executive Director of Trauma and Resiliency Resources, Inc, 'Our program is successful because we have learned from those we serve that targeting Moral Injury as the primary cause of suicide among our warfighters is essential. Moral Injury can be a result of the dissonance between warriors' ethics and their actions in combat, no matter how necessary at the time.'

TRR's Warrior Camp® integrates evidence-based and complementary modalities including EMDR, Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, Yoga, Native American Sweat Lodge and Narrative Writing within a 7-day residential setting. These healing modalities work with each other to offer a comprehensive approach for success.

TRR's Warrior Camp® is transformative. Speaking of his experience with Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, one of the warriors said, "This big, powerful, beautiful horse just came over. It was like he could read my emotions and he was saying: 'It's gonna be okay. It's gonna be okay, you're in a place now where you can let it out and everything is gonna be okay.'

To learn more:

Eva Usadi, Executive Director

Trauma and Resiliency Resources, Inc.

Telephone: (855) 877-4968

Email: support@trrhelp.org

Website: www.trrhelp.org

* https://www.stripes.com/news/us/va-reveals-its-veteran-suicide-statistic-included-active-duty-troops-1.533992

SOURCE Trauma and Resiliency Resources, Inc.

