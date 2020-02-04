TRS Services Acquires American Aeromotive Components

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRS Services ("TRS") has acquired the assets of Houston-based American Aeromotive Components (AAC). The AAC acquisition enables TRS Services to add the manufacturing of replacement parts to its current light industrial and aeroderivative repair services. "AAC has a long history of manufacturing parts for light industrial turbines and aeroderivative gas turbine manufacturers," said TRS Services President Greg McAuley. "This acquisition strengthens TRS's ability to provide a new selection of quality engineered solutions to the light industrial market, and deepens our firm's market-leading technical expertise."

In addition to enhancing TRS's light industrial and aeroderivative manufacturing capabilities, the AAC acquisition expands TRS's repair capabilities for heavy industrial buckets and blades and provides additional CNC grinding and machining capabilities.

"TRS exists to help our customers minimize turbine downtime and reduce life-cycle costs. Adding AAC's complementary capabilities to our existing technical toolkit further expands our ability to meet our customers' needs with deep expertise across a wider array of heavy and light turbine platforms," said TRS Services COO John Kirk.

About TRS Services

TRS is a Houston-based provider of component repair and upgrade services for heavy industrial, light industrial and aeroderivative turbines. Specializing in Siemens, GE, Mitsubishi, and Solar gas and steam turbines, TRS provides the speed and value of a 3rd party shop with the operational expertise of an OEM.

For more information on TRS, visit the company's website at www.trsservices.com of their LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/trs-services-llc.

SOURCE TRS Services, LLC

Related Links

www.trsservices.com

