Tru by Hilton Ocean City-Bayside Welcomes First Guests

OCEAN CITY, Md., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru by Hilton Ocean City-Bayside welcomed their first guests at the peak of summer vacation season. The 105-room hotel is located at 3401 Coastal Highway in the heart of Ocean City. Guests have easy access to 10 miles of pristine beaches, Maryland's famous boardwalk, and the Inlet Eye Ferris Wheel standing 150 feet above the city. The property is owned by Deep Blue Hospitality, LLC, and managed by Real Hospitality Group, LLC.

The new Tru by Hilton Ocean City Bayside features the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own "Top It" breakfast bar with hot items, a 2,888 - square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat, and lounge, and a 24/7 "Eat. & Sip." Market with gourmet snacks and drinks, including single-serve wine and beer. The tech-savvy hotel features contactless mobile check-in, Digital Key, free wi-fi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets, and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Guests will enjoy incredible 180-degree views of the sun rising over the Atlantic Ocean and setting into Assawoman Bay from our elevated indoor pool located on the upper floor of the hotel. Additionally, the property offers a fitness center that leverages the latest fitness trends, including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear.

"We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this innovative type of lodging," said Ben Seidel, President & CEO, Real Hospitality Group. "Our ideal location in one of America's best vacation destinations, a short drive from Philadelphia, Baltimore or Washington D.C. plus our unique set of offerings, and affordable price make us a top choice for families visiting Ocean City," added Seidel. The team will be led by Heidi Selby, General Manager, who noted, "Our team is ready to share the Tru Spirit."

Tru by Hilton Ocean City Bayside is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 19 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors®, members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, and free standard wi-fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors®, members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

To make a reservation, visit online https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sbychru-tru-ocean-city-bayside/https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sbychru-tru-ocean-city-bayside/, or call 410-520-4545.

About Real Hospitality Group

Real Hospitality Group is based in Ocean City, Maryland with additional offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, and Shanghai- China, is a full-service hotel management company. Real Hospitality Group is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies in the United States, and the RHG portfolio includes over 100 hotels open and in development in gateway cities and resort destinations.

The company is a recognized preferred service provider for leading brands including Marriott International, LLC., Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as well as a growing, dynamic portfolio of independent luxury boutique hotels including MADE and Boro Hotel in New York City and Montauk Blue Hotel in Montauk, NY. Real Hospitality Group focuses on comprehensive development management services, revenue performance, guest experience, and business development for hotels, resorts, and investment ownership groups. For more information, please visit www.realhospitalitygroup.com.

