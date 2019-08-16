Tru-D SmartUVC to Exhibit at 2019 AHE Exchange

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru-D SmartUVC, a leader in the UVC disinfection space, will attend and exhibit at the 2019 AHE Exchange, August 21-24 in San Antonio, Texas. Tru-D invites attendees to its booth #307 to learn how the UVC disinfection robot can help prevent hospital-acquired infections and provide a cleaner health care environment.

Tru-D will attend and exhibit at the 2019 AHE Exchange

The Association for the Healthcare Environment (AHE) of the American Hospital Association is the professional organization of choice for experts responsible for caring for the patient and resident care environment across all care settings; including hospitals, long-term care, continuing care retirement communities and ambulatory care. AHE represents, defines and advances more than 2,300 professionals working to ensure quality outcomes and healthy communities. The 2019 AHE Exchange will host environmental services professionals, infection preventionists, content experts, academics, regulatory agencies and industry leaders during the four-day conference.

"Tru-D is on a mission to make hospitals and health care environments cleaner for patients and staff using chemical-free and environmentally-friendly UVC light energy," Chuck Dunn, CEO and president of Tru-D SmartUVC, said. "We invite AHE Exchange attendees to visit our booth and learn more about Tru-D's unique technology that establishes a baseline of disinfection and has a minimum impact on workflow."

After the environmental services staff cleans using traditional methods, Tru-D is rolled in the room to provide terminal disinfection. Operating from one placement and administering one single cycle of UVC light, Tru-D then deactivates harmful pathogens that can remain behind such as C. diff, MRSA, VRE and more. During the disinfection process, operators are free to complete other tasks such as cleaning rooms, changing linens or other duties before being notified via audio and/or text message that the room has been thoroughly disinfected.

Tru-D was the only device of its kind selected for the first-ever, randomized clinical trial on UVC disinfection due to its Sensor360 technology that precisely measures the proper UVC dose needed for each unique space. Results of the landmark Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room-Disinfection (BETR-D) study showed that adding Tru-D to standard disinfection protocols can reduce the relative risk of colonization and infection caused by epidemiologically-important pathogens among patients admitted to the same room by a cumulative 30% in hospital settings with 93% compliance of standard disinfection protocols. Individual hospital results may vary.

"Tru-D was the device of choice for the first and only randomized clinical trial on UVC disinfection. During the study, adding Tru-D to the standard cleaning protocols only increased room turnover time by an average of four minutes," Dunn said.

Tru-D invites attendees to its booth #307 to learn more about the gold standard in UVC disinfection. For more information, visit Tru-D.com.

About Tru-D SmartUVC

Only Tru-D delivers one automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D provides significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more 20 independent studies, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UVC disinfection systems available. To learn more, visit tru-d.com.

Media Contact:

Christin Yates

Tru-D Public Relations

901-774-5771

220066@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tru-D SmartUVC

Related Links

https://tru-d.com

