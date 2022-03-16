Tru-D SmartUVC to Exhibit at AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru-D® SmartUVC, part of PDI Healthcare's infection prevention solutions, will exhibit at the AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo, March 20-22 in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the PDI Healthcare Booth #7413.

Hospitals need multiple layers of defense to ensure the highest level of cleanliness because no single approach can eliminate the environment of germs and pathogens. PDI and Tru-D SmartUVC joined forces in 2019 to provide market leading products along with a consultative approach to help stop the spread of harmful pathogens and enhance health care facilities' disinfection programs.

"By combining Tru-D SmartUVC with PDI Healthcare, we are able to provide hospitals and health care facilities with a layered approach to disinfection that combines manual cleaning products with enhanced UVC disinfection," Keyne Monson, Chief Commercial Officer of PDI Healthcare, said. "When you partner with PDI and Tru-D SmartUVC, you can trust that you are using clinically advanced products designed specifically for health care."

The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) was founded in 1949 to establish a national community for operating room nurses who sought to share best practices for patients undergoing surgery. The industry standard in advocating for excellence in perioperative practice and health care, AORN provides more than 43,000 members with education and resources for safe clinical practice and professional development.

Hospitals and other health care facilities need multiple layers of defense, combining products, guidelines and techniques—because no single approach can fully eliminate the risk of the spread of pathogens.

The key to a successful infection prevention program, especially during a pandemic or outbreak, is to adhere to an integrated, layered approach. Combining stringent handwashing, manual cleaning with chemical disinfectants and antibiotic stewardship, along with enhanced terminal disinfection, can help provide the cleanest environment possible.

Studies point to an integrated, bundled approach as an effective and efficient means for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection within a health care facility. For best results, as reported in the American Journal of Infection Control, health care facilities should establish strict cleaning protocols, including both manual cleaning and automated, total room decontamination technology, combined with extensive training and monitoring of staff.

PDI Healthcare and Tru-D SmartUVC together provide market-leading products along with a consultative approach to help ensure high levels of cleanliness for health care facilities.

The Tru-D UVC disinfection device is the only portable UVC system with patented Sensor360® technology, which calculates the precise dose of UVC energy needed to inactivate pathogens in a room while compensating for room variables such as size, shape, surface reflectivity and contents. The device delivers a measured dose of UVC energy from a single location in the room, eliminating lingering pathogens in the space.

Tru-D® SmartUVC, a part of PDI Healthcare's infection prevention solutions, extends the PDI portfolio from surface disinfection to whole room disinfection. Validated by more than 20 independent studies, the Tru-D device's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time, usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UVC systems available. Learn more at Tru-D.com.

At PDI, we never forget who we are all working for. That's why we offer a broad range of evidence-based, market leading Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of our passion to Be the Difference®, every day. For more information, visit www.pdihc.com.

