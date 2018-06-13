Tru-D SmartUVC to Exhibit at Premier Annual Breakthroughs Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru-D SmartUVC will join members of Premier at the Premier Annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee, June 19-22, 2018. Tru-D invites attendees to visit its booth #147 to learn about its cutting-edge technology that was recently proven to reduce C. diff and other multidrug-resistant organisms (MRDOs) hospital-wide.

Tru-D to exhibit at Premier Breakthroughs Conference

Premier is a health care improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and more than 150,000 other provider organizations. As an industry leader, Premier has created one of the most comprehensive databases of actionable data, clinical best practices and efficiency improvement strategies. Tru-D has been a contracted supplier with Premier since 2014.

"Tru-D works with prestigious health care facilities and hospital systems nationwide to reduce costly hospital-acquired infections while also saving on the bottom line through purchasing organizations such as Premier," said Chuck Dunn, CEO and president of Tru-D SmartUVC. "We are eager to meet with Premier attendees and share results from the latest BETR-Disinfection study which proves that Tru-D not only directly affects the next patient who enters a room but also indirectly affects all patients admitted to a hospital, facility-wide."

Hospitals throughout the country have invested in Tru-D, short for "total room ultraviolet disinfection," to help reduce the incidence of HAIs. Oneida Health Systems in New York recently reported that through a bundled approach to infection prevention, which included the use of Tru-D, the facility saw its C. diff rate drop from .61 in 2016 to .18 in 2017.

"Though actual cost savings from HAI avoidance can be difficult to quantify, we know from national statistics that HAIs can cost an average of $15,000, so we do believe those savings are real," said Mary Parry, COO of Oneida Health Systems.

Used in conjunction with manual cleaning, Tru-D is rolled in a hospital room after the environmental services staff cleans using traditional protocols. An enhanced terminal room disinfection strategy, Tru-D is then activated by a remote control and begins administering one, lethal cycle of UVC energy. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D eliminates the possibility of human error while leaving operators free to tend to other tasks during the disinfection cycle.

Tru-D was the only device of its kind selected for the first-ever randomized, clinical trial on UVC disinfection because of its Sensor360 technology that establishes a solid baseline of disinfection. Results of the landmark Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room-Disinfection (BETR-Disinfection) study proved that enhanced terminal room disinfection strategies that utilized Tru-D decreased the risk of acquisition of MDROs by a cumulative 30 percent and also reduced the incidence of these targeted pathogens hospital-wide.

Tru-D invites attendees to their booth #147 to learn more about the gold standard in UVC disinfection. For more information, visit Tru-D.com.

About Tru-D SmartUVC

Only Tru-D delivers one automated, measured dose of UVC energy to consistently disinfect an entire room during one cycle. Operating from one position in the room, Tru-D ensures significant pathogen reduction in both direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more than 15 independent studies, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UVC disinfection systems available.

