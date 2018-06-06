Tru-D SmartUVC to share ground-breaking infection prevention data at 2018 APIC conference.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru-D SmartUVC, a leader in the UVC disinfection industry, will attend and exhibit at APIC 2018, June 13-15 in Minneapolis, MN, sharing ground-breaking infection prevention data. Each year, APIC delivers the largest annual conference of infection preventionists from across the U.S., and Tru-D invites the more than 2,500 attendees to stop by its booth #621.

A recent study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, discusses the prescribed secondary analysis of the BETR-D randomized clinical trial, for which Tru-D was the only device chosen. The study authors sought to prove that a measured dose of UV disinfection in targeted, at-risk rooms would have both direct effects on the next patient who entered the room and an indirect effect on all hospitalized patients, leading to a hospital-wide decreased risk of target organisms. Following the two-year, $2M, CDC-funded trial, the researchers concluded that, "Enhanced terminal room disinfection with UV in a targeted subset of high-risk rooms led to a decrease in hospital-wide incidence of C. difficile and VRE."

"This study is the first to prove that not only is UV disinfection effective at reducing the risk of infection for the next patient who enters a room that was previously occupied by an infected patient, but that it can also reduce infections throughout the entire facility," said Alice Brewer, MPH, CIC, Director of Clinical Affairs for Tru-D SmartUVC.

Hundreds of hospitals throughout the U.S. have invested in Tru-D including Oneida Healthcare in New York, which, through a bundled approach to reducing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) that included UVC disinfection, saw a 70 percent decrease in its C. diff rate from 2016 to 2017. Other facilities such as Gibson Area Hospital in Illinois have seen success through widespread adoption of the technology throughout the hospital. At Gibson, Tru-D is used daily in its four operating rooms, daily in the central sterile department, weekly in the pharmacy department as well as several other areas throughout the facility.

Only Tru-D provides thorough disinfection from one placement in the room and calculates one, measured UVC dose. Using its patented Sensor360 technology, Tru-D analyzes the unique makeup of each room including size, shape and contents to deliver the precise, lethal dose of UVC needed for complete room disinfection. Operating at the optimal wavelength for germicidal disinfection, Tru-D kills up to 99.9% of pathogens in both direct and shadowed areas.

"Tru-D is dedicated to making hospital environments safer and germ-free for both patients and staff," said Brewer. "Tru-D offers a programmatic approach to standardizing UV implementation and utilization in hospitals of all sizes."

The pioneer in the UV disinfection industry, Tru-D SmartUVC placed the first UV robot in a health care facility in 2007. With a commitment to innovation and excellent customer experiences, today Tru-D, short for "total room ultraviolet disinfection," is deployed in hundreds of health care facilities throughout the U.S. Validated by more than 15 independent studies, Tru-D is backed by the industry's leading researchers as well as sound science.

