Tru Earth Challenges Consumers to Ditch Single-Use Plastics in July for a Chance to Win $10,000

Tru Earth Laundry-Eco Strips® Help Reduce Single-Use Plastic Waste, Pollution – and Laundry Room Clutter

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Earth , a Certified B Corp household cleaning products organization focused on reducing single-use plastic waste in the home, today announced a Tru Earth Challenge to inspire people to take action against plastic pollution. Plastic Free July® is a global movement that provides resources to help millions of people reduce single-use plastic waste in their everyday lives.

Tru Earth Laundry Eco-Strips® pack ultra-concentrated cleaning power into tiny, pre-measured strips that are free from harsh chemicals and come in recyclable cardboard packaging. One tiny strip washes one load of laundry, helping minimize the mess, space, and environmental impact of bulky single-use plastic laundry detergent bottles.

Consumers who take the Tru Earth Challenge have the chance to win $10,000 or a one-year supply of free Tru Earth Laundry Eco-Strips® . The Tru Earth Plastic Free July Challenge runs July 1 - July 31, 2024. More information on the plastic free pledge, registration and official rules for the sweepstakes are available here *.

"What started as an innovation to eradicate plastic from the home five years ago has transformed into a global movement of #TruChangeMakers," said Wade Crouch, Director of Brand Marketing at Tru Earth. "Plastic Free July® is the perfect time to come together to motivate people to reduce single-use plastic from their lives and learn how Tru Earth products can help make that transition easier at home."

Tru Earth prioritizes educating consumers on how to live more sustainably and recently launched a " Give a Strip " Earth Month campaign with a call to action to strip away the need for single-use plastic cleaning containers by switching to Tru Earth Laundry Eco-Strips®. To coincide with Plastic Free July, Tru Earth is launching the second installment in its bold campaign series shedding light on the negative environmental impact of single-use and short-lived plastic containers. The new creative spot will run across digital and @TruEarthMovement social channels, including YouTube and Instagram , starting in July.

Tru Earth is committed to being a force of change for the greater good of the planet and its people through partnerships with organizations such as Ocean Wise , for whom Tru Earth is a US founding member of its Shoreline CleanUp Program. Since its start, Tru Earth has raised approximately $900,000 through fundraising efforts to reduce single-use plastic and has reduced 200 million single-use plastic containers by offering consumers more sustainable solutions. Today, Tru Earth has millions of customers in more than 80 countries and has donated nearly 45 million loads of laundry to those in need.

To learn more about Tru Earth's critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, the Tru Earth Challenge , or to find a retailer near you, visit Tru.earth and follow along with @TruEarthMovement on social media.

ABOUT TRU EARTH

Five years ago, Tru Earth, a Certified B Corporation, carved out a new category for laundry detergent with easy to use, effective and earth friendly laundry strips. Since then, its offerings have expanded throughout the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen, providing customers—called #TruChangeMakers—a cleaner way to clean and an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment.

At its core, the #TruEarthMovement consists of millions of #TruChangeMakers in 80 countries helping to combat the billions of household plastic containers** dumped in landfills and oceans each year. As part of its critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, the organization educates consumers on swaps and donates products to families in need around the world. To date, Tru Earth has donated nearly 45M loads of laundry with a guiding ethos that many small hinges can swing open the very big door on climate change.

*Sweepstakes is open to all residents of the United States and Canada with the exception of New York, Florida and Quebec.

**and other single-use plastics

