Tru Earth Donates $2M Worth of Everyday Essentials to Communities in Need This Holiday Season

News provided by

Tru Earth

19 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

Donations reach homeless moms, pregnant women and families facing food insecurity across the US and Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tru Earth announced a two-fold donation totaling $2M CAD worth of everyday essentials to the Homeless Prenatal Program (HPP) in San Francisco and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in Canada. The assortment of products, which include reusable shopping bags, lunch kits and beeswax wraps, among other items, will benefit homeless mothers, pregnant women and families facing food insecurity served by the two organizations.

Continue Reading
Brad Liski, CEO of Tru Earth, and Cynthia Boulter, COO of Greater Vancouver Food Bank
Brad Liski, CEO of Tru Earth, and Cynthia Boulter, COO of Greater Vancouver Food Bank

"At Tru Earth, we believe in clean giving, which means identifying unmet needs, including the people most impacted, and striving to be a part of the solution, giving with an open heart and no expectation of anything in return," said Brad Liski, chief executive officer of Tru Earth. "There is unfortunately an increasing need to support our neighbors in need across North America, and beyond. We hope other businesses will follow our lead in giving to these communities."

Tru Earth's clean giving model doesn't stop after the holidays. Giving to in-need communities is rooted in the organization's critical cause year-round and layered into its business model which equally prioritizes social good, environmentalism and capitalism. Tru Earth began donating its laundry eco-strips® locally at the height of COVID-19. Today, the innovative B Corp has donated 34 million eco-strips®, or loads of laundry, to organizations fighting poverty across North America and around the world. HPP is a standing partner of Tru Earth's global donation program.

"The homelessness crisis in our city is more urgent than ever, and every action neighbors, organizations and companies can take helps," said Shellena Eskridge, executive director of HPP. "We are thrilled and grateful to receive this donation from Tru Earth, which will help our client base worry about one less thing this holiday season."

Tru Earth's donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank kicked off the first of many recurring donations between the organizations, and the two are excited to continue fostering a strong partnership to support the Vancouver community.

"For those struggling right now, access to these types of 'extra' products helps boost resources and ease the day-to-day burden," said Cynthia Boulter, COO of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. "We are extremely grateful for Tru Earth's donation and know these products will help restore a bit of normalcy in the everyday lives of the people we serve."

Tru Earth is founded on the belief that business should be a force for good. Its leadership team is urging other businesses to think beyond monetary support and consider providing quality, in-kind solutions that address unmet societal needs.

"The holiday season is a great time to kick off giving, but these issues affecting San Francisco and Vancouver communities don't stop after the holidays," said Liski.

For business leaders wanting to give, but unsure where to start, please reach out to [email protected] to collaborate.

ABOUT TRU EARTH
Four years ago, Tru Earth, a Certified B Corporation, carved out a new category for laundry detergent with easy to use, effective and earth friendly laundry strips. Since then, its offerings have expanded throughout the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen, providing customers—called #TruChangeMakers—a cleaner way to clean and an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment.

At its core, the #TruEarthMovement consists of millions of #TruChangeMakers in 80 countries helping to combat the billions of household plastic containers* dumped in landfills and oceans each year. As part of its critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, the organization educates consumers on eco-friendly swaps and donates products to families in need around the world. To date, Tru Earth has donated more than 34 million loads of laundry with a guiding ethos that many small hinges can swing open the very big door on climate change.

For more information on joining the movement and our current battle to eradicate plastic, please visit https://www.tru.earth, or connect with us on
Facebook: Tru Earth | Facebook
Instagram: Tru Earth (@truearthmovement)
Twitter: Tru Earth (@TruEarthLaundry) / Twitter
YouTube Tru Earth - YouTube

*and other single-use plastics

MEDIA CONTACT
Brooke Buonauro
[email protected]
212-715-1576

SOURCE Tru Earth

Also from this source

Tru Earth Gets a Fresh New Look as Part of New 'Tru Clean' Campaign

Tru Earth Gets a Fresh New Look as Part of New 'Tru Clean' Campaign

In a world filled with eco-myths and ever-changing advice on how to lead a sustainable life, Tru Earth, the global household cleaning product company ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.