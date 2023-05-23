Tru Earth Environmental Products, Inc. Achieves B Corporation Certification

May 23, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Earth, a fast-growing, global household cleaning products organization focused on eliminating plastic, has achieved B Corp Certification, a designation indicating high standards of accountability and transparency in measuring social and environmental impact. The organization joins a movement of just over 6,000 companies worldwide using the power of business to help solve pressing social and environmental issues.

Four years ago, Tru Earth carved out a new niche in the laundry detergent sector with easy-to-use and earth-friendly laundry strips, and its suite of offerings has since expanded throughout the household—from the bathroom to the kitchen. Its critical cause—to make true, lasting change that helps save the planet—is proven by its work in preventing more than 107 million plastic containers from filling landfills and oceans and its donation of 25 million loads of laundry to in-need populations and organizations around the world.

"Everyone who is part of the Tru Earth ecosystem—our staff, partners, advisors and customers—has contributed to this achievement, and we couldn't be more grateful," says Anita Spiller, Director of ESG for Tru Earth. "Achieving this certification reflects our business model which equally prioritizes environmentalism, social good and financial success."

Certified B Corps meet high social and environmental standards and are committed to continuously building trust with consumers, communities, employees and likeminded investors. Tru Earth underwent a rigorous, 18-month review, facilitated by B Lab™, that assessed the impact of its operations across governance, workers, community, environment, consumers and disclosure.

About Tru Earth
Tru Earth, a household cleaning products organization, equally prioritizes environmentalism, capitalism and social good. Their 944% growth rate over four years affirms this strategy, and is bolstered by their expansion from Canada into the US and other regions.

At its core, the #TruEarthMovement consists of 1.2 million #TruChangeMakers in 78 countries helping to combat the billions of household plastic containers and other single-use plastics dumped in landfills and oceans each year. As part of its critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, the organization educates consumers on earth-friendly swaps and donates products to families in need around the world. To date, Tru Earth has donated more than 25 million loads of laundry with a guiding ethos that many small hinges can swing open the very big door on climate change.

More news releases in similar topics

