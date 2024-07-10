Tru Earth Increases Commitment to Fighting Plastic Pollution through Partnership with CleanHub

Partnership aims to recover 33,000 pounds of plastic waste in July

WILMINGTON, Del., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Earth , a B Corp certified, multi-national household cleaning products organization focused on eliminating single-use plastic in the home, today announced a collaboration with CleanHub . The partnership will enable Tru Earth to dedicate a portion of its laundry eco-strip® sales to recover an additional 33,000 pounds of plastic waste throughout the month of July.

Like Tru Earth, CleanHub envisions a world free of plastic pollution. To achieve this, they focus on preventing plastic from ever entering the environment, establishing effective waste collection systems in coastal communities and creating fair, dignified jobs. By collecting waste that otherwise wouldn't be collected, CleanHub ensures that plastic is intercepted before it can pollute our oceans. The organization joins Tru Earth's roster of existing partners focused on preventing plastic pollution, which includes the conservation group Ocean Wise.

"We're excited to partner with an organization that shares a proactive approach to plastic pollution, which is to prevent it from entering the environment in the first place," said Brad Liski, chief executive officer at Tru Earth. "There's a perfect synergy between our two organizations, so joining forces with CleanHub was a natural step and we're eager to accelerate our action in fighting the global plastic waste crisis."

CleanHub allows companies to choose how much plastic they would like to collect and then works with local waste organizations to collect plastic from businesses and households and sort into categories for safe processing. Through this process, the organization has enabled the recovery of more than four million pounds of ocean-bound plastic from around the world, while creating dignified jobs for waste workers in countries like India and Indonesia.

"It is incredibly inspiring to see Tru Earth expand its commitment to protecting the planet and being part of the solution to the plastic crisis," said Joel Tasche, co-founder and chief executive officer of CleanHub. "I'm equally hopeful and excited about this partnership and its potential to encourage more companies to take action and consumers to support forward-thinking organizations like Tru Earth."

Tru Earth centers its operations around the organization's critical cause, which is to make true lasting change that helps save the planet. Since inception, the B Corp has leveraged its ongoing business growth to amplify its initiatives aimed at eliminating household short-lived and single-use plastics and additionally, continuing to increase its robust donation program. Partnering with CleanHub will allow the organization to deepen its commitment to preventing plastic waste, fostering a healthier future for the planet and next generation and donating first-quality laundry eco-strips®.

To date, Tru Earth has saved more than 185 million plastic containers from entering landfills and oceans by offering consumers an alternative to traditional laundry products through its innovative laundry eco-strips®, which come in plastic-free, fully recyclable, lightweight packaging. Tru Earth's global giving program has donated more than 48 million laundry eco-strips®, or loads of wash, to in-need individuals and organizations around the world.

To track Tru Earth's progress with CleanHub, which is tracked through CleanHub's own Track & Trace technology to ensure certified impact, you can follow its journey, here: https://www.cleanhub.com/impact-report/tru-earth .

Learn more about Tru Earth and join its critical cause by visiting www.tru.earth

ABOUT TRU EARTH

Five years ago, Tru Earth, a Certified B Corporation, carved out a new category for laundry detergent with its laundry eco-strip®, providing customers—who they call #TruChangeMakers—a cleaner way to clean. As a multi-national household cleaning product organization, Tru Earth's business model equally prioritizes environmentalism, financial success and social good. Their rapid growth rate affirms this strategy, and is bolstered by their global expansion and fast-growing retail footprint into 27,000 stores throughout North America.

To learn more about Tru Earth and join its critical cause, visit www.tru.earth

ABOUT CLEANHUB

Founded in 2020, CleanHub is a Berlin-based company that provides a scalable solution to plastic pollution. They connect coastal communities to proper waste collection where it didn't exist before and create safe and dignified jobs in local communities. Brands can support the mission by funding the collection of waste that otherwise wouldn't be collected. CleanHub's AI technology tracks the entire process from collection to disposal, ensuring transparency. It's verified by TÜV SÜD according to ISO standards. For more information, visit www.cleanhub.com.

