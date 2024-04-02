Tru Earth Launches New Earth Month Campaign to Help Strip the Planet of Single-Use Plastics

Award-Winning Actor and Author Taye Diggs Reveals Why Consumers Should Switch to

Tru Earth Laundry Eco-Strips®

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Earth , a B Corp-certified, multi-national household cleaning products organization, and prominent actor Taye Diggs today are launching a new "Give a Strip" campaign with a call to action to strip away the need for single-use plastic laundry containers by switching to Tru Earth Laundry Detergent Eco-Strips®.

Arriving just in time for Earth Month and its 2024 focus on building a plastic-free future for generations to come, this eye-catching campaign aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of unnecessary plastic in the home and how simple switches can make a big impact.

"When it comes to living a more sustainable life, laundry may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it's an easy place for people to start," said film, TV and Broadway star Taye Diggs. "Stripping your laundry habits from all that unnecessary plastic for the benefit of the planet is a movement I can get behind and I hope others will join me, give a strip and switch to Tru Earth Eco-Strips®."

Tru Earth launched with the critical cause to make true lasting change for the planet and disrupted the laundry industry in 2019 with its innovative Eco-Strips® patent that packs ultra-concentrated cleaning power into tiny, pre-measured strips. Tru Earth Eco-Strips® make laundry washing and other household chores easier while helping reduce single-use plastic pollution by using recyclable cardboard packaging rather than large plastic jugs. Tru Earth products are hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and free from harsh chemicals other cleaning brands use.

"Tru Earth started to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, and we're so grateful to work with the brilliant Taye Diggs to help us send this message during Earth Month," said Brad Liski, chief executive officer for Tru Earth. "We hope the 'Give a Strip' campaign will inspire a new wave of #TruChangeMakers to ditch the plastic jugs. Together, we can all 'Give a Strip' this earth month and beyond."

The "Give a Strip" campaign is Tru Earth's first fully integrated campaign with :15, :30 and hero spots running across digital and social media platforms. The campaign concept was created by Tru Earth agency partner FINN Partners and produced by Los Angeles-based True Gentleman Industries , a production company prioritizing "Greening the Set" by using sustainable practices such as sourcing recycled and reclaimed products.

Tru Earth Celebrates Five Years of Stripping

Since launching its Eco-Strips® in 2019, Tru Earth has introduced nine additional household cleaning products to its portfolio including Eco-Strips® Multi-Surface Cleaner, Eco-Strips® Toilet Bowl Cleaner and more. The B Corp-certified organization is celebrating its fifth anniversary this April and continues to prioritize environmentalism and social good in every facet of their business model. A few highlights to date:

Raised approximately $900,000 through fundraising efforts to reduce single-use plastics.

through fundraising efforts to reduce single-use plastics. Prevented nearly 200 million single-use plastic containers from entering landfills and oceans.

Donated nearly 40 million loads of laundry to those in need.

Today, Tru Earth provides its innovative products in 80+ countries across the globe and is making a lasting impact in the reduction of single-use and short-lived plastics. To learn more about Tru Earth, its critical cause and the "Give a Strip'' Earth Month campaign, please visit Tru.earth and follow along with @TruEarthMovement on social media.

ABOUT TRU EARTH

Five years ago, Tru Earth, a Certified B Corporation, carved out a new category for laundry detergent with easy to use, effective and earth friendly laundry strips. Since then, its offerings have expanded throughout the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen, providing customers—called #TruChangeMakers—a cleaner way to clean and an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment.

At its core, the #TruEarthMovement consists of millions of #TruChangeMakers in 80 countries helping to combat the billions of household plastic containers* dumped in landfills and oceans each year. As part of its critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, the organization educates consumers on swaps and donates products to families in need around the world. To date, Tru Earth has donated nearly 40 million loads of laundry with a guiding ethos that many small hinges can swing open the very big door on climate change.

For more information on joining the movement and our current battle to eradicate plastic, please visit https://www.tru.earth

*and other single-use plastics

