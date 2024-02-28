Tru Earth Reports High Growth Year with New Retail Locations and First European Office

Announces more than 6,000 new U.S. retail stores and expansion into the Netherlands.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Earth, a B Corp certified, multi-national household cleaning products organization focused on eliminating single-use plastic in the home, is celebrating its highest growth year ever, recording a 160% increase in revenue over its previous fiscal year. Additionally, the award-winning brand, founded nearly five years ago, also reported that it had reached a milestone of bringing $100 million of Tru Earth products to the homes of U.S. consumers.

Tru Earth's laundry eco-strips®, along with other innovative household cleaning products, currently has more than 27,000 retail distribution points throughout North America, across grocery, general, pharmacy, specialty, convenience, and home improvement. The organization's U.S. commercial footprint has continued to expand in the last six months, with the addition of 15,855 new retail distribution points and 6,260 new store locations, in retailers such as Kroger, Safeway/Albertsons, Publix, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Giant, WEIS, Fresh Thyme, ShopRite, Winn-Dixie and more.

In opening its first European office in the Netherlands, Tru Earth is making good on its commitment to help more consumers have earth-friendly choices in home cleaning products, underscoring its critical cause to make true, lasting change that helps save the planet.

"I am so proud of what our organization has achieved in less than five years," said Brad Liski, chief executive officer of Tru Earth. "What started as a vision to eradicate plastic from the home and help protect our environment for future generations, has evolved into a global movement of #TruChangeMakers across 80 countries, all committed to helping create a plastic-jug-free future."

With a business model that equally prioritizes environmentalism, social good and capitalism, Tru Earth leverages its continued business growth to increase efforts to help eradicate household single-use plastic packaging and donate to those in need. To date, Tru Earth has prevented more than 175 million plastic containers from being created by offering consumers a new approach—laundry eco-strips®—rather than laundry products packaged in large plastic jugs, many which end up in landfills and oceans. On the social impact front, Tru Earth's global giving program has donated more than 36 million laundry eco-strips®, or loads of wash, to in-need individuals and organizations around the world.

To learn more about Tru Earth, find local retailers, and join its critical cause, please visit www.tru.earth and follow along with @TruEarthMovement on social media.

ABOUT TRU EARTH

Nearly five years ago, Tru Earth, a Certified B Corporation, carved out a new category for laundry detergent with easy to use, effective and earth friendly laundry strips. Since then, its offerings have expanded throughout the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen, providing customers—called #TruChangeMakers—a cleaner way to clean and an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment.

At its core, the #TruEarthMovement consists of millions of #TruChangeMakers in 80 countries helping to combat the billions of household plastic containers* dumped in landfills and oceans each year. As part of its critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, the organization educates consumers on eco-friendly swaps and donates products to families in need around the world. To date, Tru Earth has donated more than 36 million loads of laundry with a guiding ethos that many small hinges can swing open the very big door on climate change.

For more information on joining the movement and our current battle to eradicate plastic, please visit https://www.tru.earth, or connect with us on:

Facebook: Tru Earth | Facebook

Instagram: Tru Earth (@truearthmovement)

Twitter: Tru Earth (@TruEarthLaundry) / Twitter

YouTube: Tru Earth - YouTube

*and other single-use plastics

SOURCE Tru Earth