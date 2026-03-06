Tru Form Tiny Celebrates 10 Years, Partners With Tiny Homes US for Official 2026 Tiny Home Giveaway

One winner will receive a Tru Form Tiny home worth $200,000 and $50,000 cash

EUGENE, Ore., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Form Tiny , a luxury tiny home builder celebrating 10 years and hundreds of homes built, has partnered with Tiny Homes US to host the official 2026 Tiny Home Giveaway. One winner will receive a custom Terra Urban tiny home by Tru Form Tiny valued at $200,000, plus $50,000 in cash.

Terra Urban Tiny Home By Tru Form Tiny, Courtesy Photo. Background enhanced using AI.

Participants may enter for a chance to win a Terra Urban tiny home. The winner will work with the Tru Form Tiny design team to customize finishes and personalize the home. The giveaway launches March 18, 2026, on Instagram at @tiny.homes.us . Full entry details and eligibility requirements will be posted on the official giveaway page.

"We're in the business of making real dreams come true in tiny spaces," said Malia Schultheis, owner and creative director of Tru Form Tiny. "Celebrating 10 years in business by giving away one of our handcrafted tiny homes is incredibly meaningful. Partnering with Tiny Homes US allows us to reach people who are ready for a more intentional way of living. We're honored to build a beautiful tiny home for the winner and can't wait to bring their vision to life."

Tiny Homes US, whose mission statement is "Save Big, Win Big," selected Tru Form Tiny as the builder for the campaign due to the company's reputation for quality, customization and innovative design.

"At Tiny Homes US, our mission is simple: Help people save money, plant trees and give everyday families a real chance to win big," said Evan Doubleday, head of partnerships at Tiny Homes US. "This giveaway is more than a home. It's an opportunity for someone to step into a more intentional, debt-light way of living. Tru Form's craftsmanship and integrity made them the clear partner for our build, and we're excited to bring this to life together."

To enter, visit tinyhomes.us and follow the official entry instructions. The sweepstakes will be open from March 18 through June 16, 2026.

ABOUT TRU FORM TINY

Founded in the Pacific Northwest, Tru Form Tiny celebrates a decade in business in 2026, with hundreds of residential and commercial projects delivered. The company designs and builds innovative tiny homes intended to help people live inspired lives in small spaces. Through intentional design, building science and a passion for sustainability, Tru Form Tiny combines attention to detail with high safety standards. As a member of the RV Industry Association and the National Automobile Dealers Association, Tru Form Tiny has built more than 350 tiny homes using high-end materials across a range of styles and finishes. Co-owner Jen Carroll brings environmental science expertise to each build and earned gold-level certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design from the U.S. Green Building Council in 2007. Co-owner Malia Schultheis contributes a background in accounting, fine art and interior design.

Tru Form Tiny offers flexible financing options, customization and interior design services. The company operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at truformtiny.com or by calling 541-787-8767.

ABOUT TINY HOMES US

Tiny Homes US is a membership-based benefits brand designed to help people pursue debt-light living. Members receive access to savings, perks and opportunities to win prizes through builder-backed partnerships. The company also plants trees as its community grows.

Media Contact:

Camile Tanner

Tru Form Tiny

907-229-3737

[email protected]

SOURCE Tru Form Tiny