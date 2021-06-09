tru Independence Selects Foxit's PhantomPDF

FREMONT, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that tru Independence has selected Foxit PDF Editor as its PDF software solution to provide their Registered Investment Advisor (RIAs) clients with full-featured editing capabilities within a flexible licensing and pricing model. For (RIAs) looking to split off from big brokerage firms, tru Independence provides all needed services, including help finding office space, hiring staff, and launching with services like transition intelligence, corporate structure design, practice management, and more.

The company needed a standardized PDF solution that would provide their many power user employees the PDF editing capabilities they needed. As tru evaluated different vendors, they eliminated Acrobat because Adobe's licensing would have meant a 500% increase in cost, which was prohibitive. They also looked at Nitro PDF, Soda PDF, and others but they were all quickly eliminated for various reasons, including missing features, insufficient data security, or licensing issues.

"Foxit gave us a licensing model that worked and was all within budget," Paul Dalton, Chief Technology Officer at tru Independence. "It's a flexible model and while licensing was paramount, it was the full-featured editing capabilities that Foxit offers that really won over the tru team."

Other factors that led to the selection of Foxit PDF Editor include:

Familiar Look and Feel - The ribbon interface in Foxit PDF Editor meant tru users immediately felt at home with its familiar, Microsoft Office-style look.

Ease of Creating Forms - Form creation no longer requires IT intervention, which was not the case with Adobe Acrobat.

World Class Support - tru was impressed with Foxit's quick and responsive technical support

Strong Integration - DocuSign and Microsoft Office integration paves the way for some important future initiatives.

Streamlining New Account Creation - Foxit is allowing us to help our clients digitize onboarding of their own new clients.

Compliance - tru is leveraging Foxit's advanced tools not only to create documents quickly but also to share them securely.

Foxit PDF Editor empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a comprehensive solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy-to-use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. Foxit PDF Editor is available on all operating systems, including macOS and Windows.

Foxit PDF Editor provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:

Perform all document updates in PDF

Manipulate PDF files and pages

Annotate, share, and collaborate with PDF

Create PDF docs, forms, and portfolios

Share information on PDF with other file formats

Scan to PDF, OCR PDF, and edit scanned PDFs

Encrypt, redact, and sign PDFs

Document accessibility through assistive technology

"All in all, the tru team couldn't be happier with the results we have seen implementing Foxit PDF Editor," says Dalton. "The product checked all of our boxes, rollout was efficient, and we've had really positive feedback from users. We're in it for the long haul with Foxit."

To learn more about Foxit PDF Editor, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

