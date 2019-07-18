Tru Kids Brands™ Bringing Toys"R"Us® Stores Back to the United States

The first two new Toys"R"Us stores will open this holiday season, located in The Galleria in Houston, Texas, a Simon Mall, and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. Brand partners and experiences will be announced in the coming weeks.

"With a 70 year heritage, the Toys"R"Us brand is beloved by kids and families around the world, and continues to play a leading role in the hearts and minds of today's consumers," said Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids and Interim co-CEO of the new Toys"R"Us joint venture. "We have an incredible opportunity to entirely reimagine the Toys"R"Us brand in the U.S. and are thrilled to partner with b8ta and key toy vendors to create a new, highly-engaging retail experience designed for kids, families and to better fit within today's retail environment."

The new Toys"R"Us stores will serve as must-visit destinations for kids to learn, play, and fall in love with the latest and most popular toys, and for parents to have fun with their children and ignite their own childlike sense of play. The stores will be highly interactive with new events and activities every day, from seeing toys displayed out of the box to test before making a purchase, to visiting different brand stations to driving learning through play embracing STEAM, or just having fun with Geoffrey® the Giraffe in the open playspace.



"As a kid, my memory of Toys"R"Us was running up and down the aisles kicking balls and playing with the coolest toys," said Phillip Raub, co-founder and president of b8ta and Interim co-CEO of the Toys"R"Us joint venture. "As the retail landscape changes, so do consumer shopping habits. But what hasn't changed is that kids want to touch everything and simply play. In partnership with Richard and his team, we are excited to bring back Toys"R"Us in an immersive way, focused on creating a fun and engaging experience for kids—and adults, too."

Using b8ta's innovative experiential retail model, brands will showcase their products in an interactive, playground-like environment, creating an entirely new retail experience centered around product discovery and engagement. Brands also will have the opportunity to design custom experiences and branded shops to help them create memorable experiences for parents and children. This experiential retail environment will leverage b8ta's Retail as a Service (RaaS) platform, which enables brands to actively manage their in-store experiences and measure how offline experiences translate into online sales.

"We launched b8ta to change the fundamental infrastructure of retail, from the business model to the customer experience. b8ta is proud to bring Toys"R"Us stores back to the U.S. alongside our partner, Tru Kids, and with our Retail as a Service platform as its engine," said Vibhu Norby, CEO of b8ta. "The new Toys"R"Us stores will be the most progressive and advanced stores in its category in the world, and we hope to surprise and delight kids for generations to come."

The companies plan to open additional locations in prime, high-traffic retail markets within the U.S. over the course of 2020. To learn more about Toys"R"Us, and stay in the know about new store openings and offers, visit www.toysrus.com.

About Tru Kids Brands

Tru Kids™ is the parent of beloved brands, including Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe, Journey Girls®, Fastlane®, True Heroes®, You & Me®, Imaginarium®, and Just Like Home®. Established in January 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retail concepts in the physical and digital spaces.

The company delivers a wealth of services to our valued license partners around the world, in addition to design and development of over 20 additional established consumer brands. Tru Kids' license partners currently operate over 700 Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us branded stores and ecommerce sites in more than 25 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, with over US$3 billion of retail sales attributable to the brands in these regions in 2018. The company has offices in New Jersey, USA, Hong Kong & Shenzhen, China.

Tru Kids is a new company celebrating over 70 years of heritage with an expert team focused on families, kids, and play. Learn more at www.trukidsbrands.com .

About b8ta

Founded in 2015, with offices in San Francisco and New York, b8ta is a software-powered retailer designed to make physical retail accessible for product makers and exciting for consumers. b8ta operates 17 branded flagship stores throughout the U.S. with the mission of helping customers discover, try, buy and learn about new products in real life.

Additionally, b8ta works with hundreds of other brands and retailers to power their physical retail experience using the company's proprietary Retail as a Service (RaaS) platform.

To learn more about b8ta, visit www.b8ta.com , or find a b8ta store near you at www.b8ta.com/locations .

