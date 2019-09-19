Tru Kids Brands™ Partners with Candytopia to Introduce The Toys"R"Us Adventure™

The Toys"R"Us Adventure will transport guests to a toy-filled playland with one-of-a-kind full sensory brand and play experiences where imaginations run free, toys are larger than life, and even the most serious adult can unleash their inner child. This new adventure brings to life the joys of childhood with interactive play rooms and installations featuring the beloved Toys"R'Us mascot Geoffrey ® the Giraffe and popular toy vendors like Melissa & Doug, the leading toy brand for screen-free, open-ended play, Spin Master's popular PAW Patrol brand, Schleich, an Imaginative Play Company, and much more. Family, friends and kids of all ages will have loads of fun interacting and taking pictures with classic toys, new toys and all things play.

"The Toys"R"Us brand was built upon celebrating the joys of childhood and we are thrilled to partner with the creatives behind Candytopia to introduce an exciting new way to play for guests of all ages," said Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids. "As we focus on bringing a reimagined Toys"R"Us to the United States, we believe this live experience coupled with our new experiential retail stores will attract families from around the world and create a unique opportunity to rediscover the magic of this beloved family brand."

"At Candytopia, we have made it our mission to spread joy and fun as a multi-sensory destination for all," said John Goodman, CEO of Candytopia. "We are honored to be powering a new one of a kind experience with Toys"R"Us allowing us to dream big, play big, and create new and lasting memories for guests."

These limited-run engagements will remain in Chicago and Atlanta through the 2019 holiday season, before moving to other major U.S. cities in 2020.

For more information and to register for early ticket access, visit www.toysrusadventure.com or follow on social media:

Instagram: @toysrusadventure

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/toysrusadventure

Twitter: @thetoyadventure

Official hashtag: #ToysrusAdventure

ABOUT TRU KIDS BRANDSTM

Tru KidsTM is the proud parent of beloved brands, including Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us®, and Geoffrey® the Giraffe. Established in January 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retail concepts in the physical and digital spaces. The company delivers a wealth of services to our valued license partners around the world. Celebrating over 70 years of heritage, Tru Kids is a new company with an expert team focused on families, kids, and play. Learn more at www.trukidsbrands.com .

ABOUT CANDYTOPIA

For anyone who's ever dreamed of scoring a Golden Ticket or nibbling their way through Candyland, Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionary wonderland with a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience and welcomes people of all ages to explore their sweet tooth like never before. Candytopia was created by global candy artist Jackie Sorkin (star of TLC's "Candy Queen"), events and production design expert Zac Hartog, and retail veteran John Goodman. Candytopia has drawn long lines and sold-out crowds during its limited run engagements in Santa Monica, New York and San Francisco. In 2019, it has opened in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul at Mall of America, Dallas and Houston, with additional cities to be announced soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.candytopia.com .

