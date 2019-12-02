Tru Optik and Anzu.io Announce Multi-Year Exclusive Agreement to Bring Audience-Based Targeting to In-Game Advertising

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Optik, the most widely used audience intelligence and data-management platform (DMP) across Connected TV (CTV), today announced a partnership with Anzu.io, a leading blended in-game advertising platform that brings real-world ads into video gaming and esports, to make first and third-party data for enhanced audience targeting available for in-game advertising on gaming consoles.

As 67 percent of U.S. consumers play video games on at least one device, there is an increased demand for audience-based, scalable and privacy-compliant targeting across in-game advertising. In fact, eMarketer forecasts U.S. advertisers will spend $3.67B on ads placed within video games across mobile, desktop or console platforms by the end of 2020.

Game studios and advertisers that use Anzu's programmatic blended in-game advertising platform, a full suite of in-game ad viewability measurement, ad-fraud prevention, and brand safety, can leverage Tru Optik's patented Household GraphTM of more than 80 million homes, representing nearly 95 percent of U.S. consumers of ad-supported OTT, streaming audio and gaming content.

Through leveraging first and third-party data, advertisers have the opportunity to engage with hard-to-reach gaming consumers that are difficult to find on linear TV and create audience segments for precision audience-based targeting. Enhanced targeting capabilities enable game studios with the ability to increase the value of their inventory for CTV/OTT and ROI for advertisers.

"Over the next 3 years the overwhelming majority of growth in consumer media consumption and advertising opportunity is across CTV, streaming audio and gaming," said Andre Swanston, CEO and Founder of Tru Optik. "Forty percent of video game players are between the ages of 18-35, but 21 percent are actually 50 and older. Our partnership with Anzu will empower game studios and agencies with the critical audience targeting capabilities needed to open up this multi-billion dollar market to more advertisers."

"Gaming is the most preferred entertainment channel among young audiences today and they are assertive about what messages they interact with and how they receive it within a game," said Itamar Benedy, CEO and Co-founder of Anzu. "There are gaps in advertising that exist because of misinformed decisions about the target audience. We build a more relevant advertising world that the gamers can enjoy without having to worry about intrusive ads and interruptions during gameplay. As our strategic partner, Tru Optik can help us further this mission with data enrichment opportunities to strengthen our relationship with partners. Our solution benefits both brands looking to reach an entire generation of consumers with greater precision, and game developers by serving personalized ads to generate higher revenues via more relevant and well-targeted advertising."

Gamers will be able to opt-out of audience based targeting through Tru Optik's Privacy.TV, a free solution that offers OTT consumer opt-out and data transparency capabilities for game developers, adtech platforms, data providers and device manufacturers.

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household GraphTM of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio, and gaming with unmatched scale, accuracy and privacy compliance. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com.

About Anzu.io

Anzu.io is an in-game advertising platform that brings real-world brand ads to video gaming and esports. Backed by BITKRAFT Esports Ventures, WPP, and Axel Springer Digital Ventures, Anzu redefines digital advertising through seamless integration of non-intrusive ads into the gameplay. Bringing real-time data and programmatic to the video gaming world, the platform promises native advertising, brand safety and ad viewability. Follow Anzu on LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter.

