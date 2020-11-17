Tru Optik and SpringServe Enter Agreement to Enhance Audience-Based Targeting within SpringServe's Connected TV Management Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, and an identity resolution leader across OTT and Connected TV (CTV), announced today a partnership with SpringServe, a leading ad serving platform for OTT and CTV, to bring audience targeting, measurement and attribution to Connected TV publishers and broadcasters using SpringServe's management platform.

CTV buyers and sellers utilizing SpringServe's platform will be able to segment and target audiences based on data offered through Tru Optik's Data Marketplace. The Data Marketplace is the definitive destination to buy and sell third-party data that powers connected media targeting, activation and measurement against connected households and devices including CTVs, smart speakers, gaming consoles and mobile phones. With access to privacy-compliant segments from leading behavioral, interest-based and demographic data providers, buyers can choose audiences specifically formulated for streaming media and connected device targeting and measurement.

"Tru Optik's patented approach to OTT identity resolution and associated massive scale enriches SpringServe's robust ad serving tools with unique functionality. The Tru Optik Data Marketplace dramatically expands our third-party data library and empowers our suppliers to sell against deterministic data," said Joe Hirsch, CEO of SpringServe.

Through this integration, SpringServe customers will be able to map audience segments against Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of over 80 million U.S. households. The Household Graph yields match rates to OTT audiences that are two to three times higher than legacy digital identity graph providers leading to greater in-target reach for connected media campaigns, allowing advertisers to maximize return on ad spend in the most exciting growth area of the television business.

"SpringServe's data services make interacting with Tru Optik intuitive and easy. Being able to activate, target and forecast on a range of objects within the platform on the ad server level is functional for our holistic yield program," said Nyma Quidwai, Director of Client Services, VIZIO Ads.

As an independent ad serving ecosystem purpose-built for OTT and video businesses, SpringServe offers ad serving, optimization, and automation solutions across devices. Through its programmatic channels or patent-pending DirectConnect® technology, publishers and media companies are able to buy or sell video advertising in a transparent, brand-safe environment and manage multiple aspects of video advertising utilizing inventory routing, customized ad experiences and advanced podding logic.

"OTT, gaming and streaming audio are the leading mediums in which consumers are engaging with content and advertisers are leveraging new media buying strategies to reach consumers within this ecosystem," said Frans Vermeulen, COO of Tru Optik. "We've been incredibly impressed by SpringServe's proprietary OTT ad management platform and the team building it. Now that SpringServe has integrated the Tru Optik Data Marketplace, its customers are enabled with the ability to forecast and buy targeted audience segments in a privacy-compliant manner to measure audience reach and frequency during and after campaigns have run."

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio, and gaming with unmatched scale and accuracy. To learn more about Tru Optik, visit: www.truoptik.com.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, a leading independent ad serving platform for OTT, CTV, and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization, and automation solutions that make video advertising more efficient for both programmatic and direct-sold inventory. Trusted by leading broadcasters, hardware manufacturers, and advanced TV publishers, SpringServe is the industry's most comprehensive platform for sophisticated ad inventory management. Its tools deliver control, transparency, and powerful analytics to increase the value of its clients' advertising inventory. Headquartered in New York City, SpringServe has been the leading "CTV-first" ad platform since 2015. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

