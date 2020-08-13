Tru Optik Launches Self-Service Data Marketplace to Power Connected TV, Streaming Audio and Gaming Advertising

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second quarter of 2020, nearly forty percent of the brands and agencies using third-party data with the Tru Optik Data Marketplace for Connected TV (CTV) and smart speakers advertising campaigns, did so for the first time. With the massive growth in audience size, increased attention across streaming media platforms and concerns regarding brand safety on social media – advertisers demand and require scalable, actionable and privacy compliant targeting across connected media (OTT, streaming audio and gaming) now, more than ever.

However, the ability to leverage data across the fragmented ecosystem can vary wildly across different ad tech platforms, publishers and devices. Tru Optik, the identity resolution leader across OTT and Connected TV (CTV), announced today that it is launching a new self-service platform for streaming media and connected device audience planning. The Data Marketplace will be made available directly to brands and agencies for the first time, as well as expand the features and capabilities it already provides to the industry's leading ad tech platforms and publishers.

"We were the first to launch a Data Marketplace for Connected TV four years ago. We were the first to launch a Data Marketplace for smart speakers two years ago. Last year, we were the first to launch a Data Marketplace for gaming consoles," said Andre Swanston, Tru Optik CEO & Co-Founder. "Now, we are excited to be the first to power a consistent, scalable way to leverage both third-party and first-party data across the entire connected media ecosystem. By doing so, we are democratizing access to data-driven targeting across the fastest growing mediums in advertising."

Destination Partners

Advertisers can power more scalable and consistent data strategies across the entire connected media ecosystem. Data providers can monetize their data across more connected devices with better scale and accuracy. Destination partners, which include dozens of premium publishers and the industry's leading ad tech platforms, can enable data-driven campaigns for their clients with faster turnaround time.

"As consumers are shifting their viewing to OTT, media buyers are increasingly utilizing data to drive advertising efficiency," added Kristen Williams, VP of Strategic Partnerships, SpotX. "The enhancements to Tru Optik's Data Marketplace will give SpotX and our clients an even greater ability to leverage audience data on the supply side at scale with speed."

All data in Tru Optik's Data Marketplace is refined for optimal performance across Connected TV, streaming audio and in-game advertising and offers:

Massive Scale – Audiences in the Data Marketplace are synced to Tru Optik's patented Household Graph of over 80 million US households. Typically, segments in the Tru Optik Data Marketplace are 2x - 5x larger than the same segments in legacy data stores not built for connected media.

– Audiences in the Data Marketplace are synced to Tru Optik's patented Household Graph of over 80 million US households. Typically, segments in the Tru Optik Data Marketplace are 2x - 5x larger than the same segments in legacy data stores not built for connected media. Unparalleled Accuracy – Whether syndicated third-party data or onboarded first-party data, each segment in the Data Marketplace is mapped to Tru Optik's Household Graph, which reconciles daily to sync all types of connected devices and their associated identifiers to the correct anonymized household.

– Whether syndicated third-party data or onboarded first-party data, each segment in the Data Marketplace is mapped to Tru Optik's Household Graph, which reconciles daily to sync all types of connected devices and their associated identifiers to the correct anonymized household. More Destination Partners - Tru Optik is the most widely relied upon Data Marketplace across ad tech platforms and publishers in the connected media ecosystem.

- Tru Optik is the most widely relied upon Data Marketplace across ad tech platforms and publishers in the connected media ecosystem. Privacy Compliant – All Data Marketplace audiences are mapped against Privacy.TV opt-out records at both the device and household level and are CCPA compliant.

– All Data Marketplace audiences are mapped against Privacy.TV opt-out records at both the device and household level and are CCPA compliant. Enhanced Speed – Unlike other solutions, the Data Marketplace makes data actionable in as fast as hours, not days or weeks.

Trusted Data Partners

Leading third-party data partners available for both direct and programmatic audience planning in the Tru Optik Data Marketplace includes TransUnion, Oracle, Kantar, Comscore, NCSolutions, IHS Markit and more.

"Kantar's partnership with Tru Optik has enabled marketers' access to Kantar Audiences for buying CTV, OTT and streaming audio," said Susan Tillou, Global Head of Partnerships and Activation for Kantar. "We look forward to the move from managed service to self-serve platform to provide better discovery for clients, greater control over our audience offer and a more streamlined process for audience-based buying in this important space."

In addition to the new self-service capability, the Tru Optik Data Marketplace is already available directly across most of the leading demand and supply-side ad tech platforms including The Trade Desk, Xandr, SpotX, Triton Digital and others.

"Comscore consumer digital audience and TV viewing information has been widely used by advertisers across both OTT and streaming audio through Tru Optik's Data Marketplace," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "As we continue to empower brands and agencies across their omnichannel marketing efforts, we look forward to leveraging the Data Marketplace's new capabilities to continue our expansion into gaming."

To help agencies and brands navigate and maximize the data available in the Data Marketplace, Tru Optik Audience Engineers provide free, unbiased segment recommendations and audience planning advice from premium data providers across a wide variety of audience verticals including Auto, B2B, CPG, Demographics, Finance, Political and more. Access to the Audience Engineering team is available at no-cost and because Tru Optik is platform-agnostic, it is available to anyone utilizing the Data Marketplace either directly or through ad tech platforms and publisher partners.

Expanding into Streaming Audio and Gaming

Tru Optik has built the dominant Data Marketplace across CTV – with tens of thousands of advertisers leveraging data across publishers, and the leading demand-side and sell-side advertising platforms. While expanding its capabilities to lead across OTT and push the industry forward in audio and gaming, Tru Optik is waiving all Data Marketplace access fees and usage minimums to further democratize access to the data. This means agencies, brands, publishers and platforms of all sizes will be able to more easily activate audience data across the connected media ecosystem.

"Streaming audio has seen significant growth over the last year, driven by an increase in consumption across a wide range of devices including smart speakers, mobile phones, TVs and tablets," said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. "The expansion of Tru Optik's Data Marketplace will meaningfully contribute to the ongoing growth of audio advertising by increasing the amount of available, actionable data across the streaming ecosystem."

To learn more about the Data Marketplace and the premium data partners, visit here.

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio, and gaming with unmatched scale, accuracy and privacy compliance. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com.

