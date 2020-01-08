Tru Optik Now Includes NCSolutions Purchase-Based Audience Segments in Their OTT Data Marketplace

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Optik, the identity resolution leader across Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV), announced today an agreement with NCSolutions (NCS), the leading company for improving advertising effectiveness for the entire CPG (consumer packaged goods) ecosystem. NCS segments will now be available on the Tru Optik Data Marketplace for OTT/CTV, streaming audio and gaming advertising campaigns, providing enhanced audience-based targeting capabilities for CPG advertisers, media buyers and publishers.

Media companies and advertisers have been able to leverage NCS's CPG consumer buying segments to reach a wide-variety of custom audiences across OTT/CTV platforms on any screen or service including TV, streaming apps and advertising-based video on demand (AVOD). Now, Tru Optik clients will have ease of access to NCS audience segments in the same platform. This new agreement provides unmatched scale when it comes to consumer purchasing data. NCS audience segments will be mapped against Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes that consume OTT and CTV.

"CPG is one of the largest growing advertising verticals across OTT and CTV," said Michelle Swanston, SVP of Operations of Tru Optik. "Joining forces with NCS, the leader in CPG advertising effectiveness, will empower national and local advertisers with invaluable audience purchasing behaviors to buy targeted, measurable and brand-safe premium video inventory, as well as offer transparency into audience-completed transactions after seeing an ad."

"As NCS continues to make its purchase-based segments available in the media areas most coveted by advertisers, this agreement is a logical and exciting fit. Tru Optik is well-known and well-respected in the industry, and its platform is used widely by publishers, media agencies and brands," said Thomas Eaton, Senior Vice President, TV and Programmatic Solutions, NCS. "Advertisers and publishers seek NCS audience segments for linear planning and activation. Now, through the Tru Optik platform, they can more easily leverage our purchase-based audiences for OTT/CTV and in emerging media like streaming gaming and audio."

Consumers will be able to opt-out of audience-based targeting through Tru Optik's Privacy.TV, a free privacy compliance solution for CTV and Advanced Media that offers consumer opt-out for publishers, adtech platforms, data providers and device manufacturers.

About NCS

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS's proven approach, brands are achieving continuous optimization everywhere ads appear, through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers. Visit us at ncsolutions.com to learn more.

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio, and gaming with unmatched scale, accuracy and privacy compliance. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com .

