Tru Realty Announces Expansion with Two New Offices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Realty, one of Arizona's premier real estate brokerages, today announced it is opening two new locations – North Scottsdale and Ahwatukee. The expansion, which comes from within the organization, will see two of the brokerage's top internal teams, BUYAZRE, led by Asher Cohen, and Housing Around AZ, led by James "Jase" Leonard, opening the North Scottsdale and Ahwatukee locations respectively. The designated broker for both offices is Barry Nicholas.

Tru Realty - AZ's Fastest Growing Real Estate Brokerage

Each team remains a leader in Arizona residential real estate for their respective areas while continuing to operate under the Tru Realty brand. BUYAZRE and Housing Around AZ's local expertise, combined with Tru Realty's resources and technologies, will provide expansive state and national exposure for the brokerage's clients, listings, and agents.

"As a broker founder, it's really exciting for me to see our company grow," said Sarah Richardson, CEO & founder, Tru Realty. "Asher, Jase, and their teams are seasoned local Arizona real estate experts and I'm proud to see them driving a big part of our expansion."

BUYAZRE, which has completed over $145 million in successful transactions since 2013, specializes in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. The team has expanded its reach to include Payson, Flagstaff, Sedona, and Prescott over the last two years. "BUYAZRE exists to provide an unparalleled real estate experience, whether buying, selling, investing, or renting," said Asher Cohen, founder, BUYAZRE. "We are focused on listening to the true needs of our clients, providing individualized expertise and transparent communications through every step of the transaction."

Housing Around AZ, which specializes in the East and Southeast Valleys, is a Listing expert in Pinal County (top 1%) and in Maricopa County (top 10%) with additional representation in Tucson, the White Mountains, and Rim Country. "We are proud to be Tru Realty's number one listing resource throughout Arizona," said Jase Leonard, Housing Around AZ's founder. "Our successful process of selling every home and piece of land has seen us complete over $65 million in successful transactions in the last 5 years across the state."

New Office Locations:

North Scottsdale : 7440 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Tru Realty, which is currently home to over 130 agents (and growing fast), serves many of the top cities in the state of Arizona. Last year, Tru Realty agents sold approximately $200 million in residential real estate and completed 28% more transactions than they did the year before.

About Tru Realty

Tru Realty is a modern PropTech enabled real estate company offering comprehensive real estate services and support to the communities it serves. The brokerage, which consists of several divisions including Residential, Luxury, Commercial, Vacation Rental Management, and direct to consumer Wholesale, has gained an advantage over its competitors by being an early adopter of Blockchain technology and by innovating with licensed and internally developed PropTech. The organic growth of the Tru Realty brand has garnered a reputation for excellence nationwide and recognition for having some of the best agents in Arizona. For more information, visit www.trurealty.com.

Media Contact :

James Little

Chief Marketing Officer

Tru Realty

310.529.9793

[email protected]

www.trurealty.com

