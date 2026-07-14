Trua Senior Living Locators Expands to Greater Philadelphia to Help Families Navigate Senior Care Options

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in Greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owner Joel Fox.

"We have seen firsthand the complexities and stress of moving for older adults," said Fox, who is launching the business with his wife, Maureen. "Maureen has been a physical therapist for 30 years and has seen this with patients, and we have gone through this with parents and other family members over the years. Most recently, my parents have been dealing with medical issues while trying to figure out the best place to go. We were looking for a business where we felt like we were giving back and making a difference, and Trua is the perfect fit."

Their goal is to help clients find the most suitable senior living community the first time - with compassion, care and clarity. Trua's mission aligns perfectly with their passion to guide families with empathy through one of life's most important decisions.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skillsets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

With Maureen's 30 years as a physical therapist and Joel's sales and marketing background, the team brings a combination of healthcare insight, relationship-building experience and deep local roots to their Trua franchise. Maureen understands the medical side of senior care, while Joel is focused on networking and building relationships with the many professionals who support older adults and their families across the region.

"In our first year, we are focused on researching and visiting senior living communities so we can understand the right fit for each referral," said Fox. "We are also building a referral network with skilled nursing facilities, rehab hospitals, elder care attorneys, home health agencies, real estate agents, churches and other professionals who serve seniors. Most importantly, our goal is to begin making placements for families and referrals who need trusted guidance."

For Fox, caring in the senior living space means honoring commitments, practicing active listening and doing the right thing for a vulnerable population.

"Caring means keeping your commitments and listening to fully understand what someone is saying, including both their words and their body language," said Fox. "We work with a vulnerable population, and doing the right thing for them is not always what is best for you, but we must always do what is right."

Joel and Maureen have lived in the Philadelphia area their whole lives and are currently involved in their church, New Life Dresher.

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting truacares.com/trua-of-greater-philadelphia or call 1-267-518-0062

SOURCE Trua of Greater Philadelphia