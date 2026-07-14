Trua Senior Living Locators Expands to South Carolina Midlands to Help Families Navigate Senior Care Decisions

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in the South Carolina Midlands. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owner Pam Georgeson, who will serve families and referral partners across Columbia, Irmo, Lexington, Elgin, Blythewood and West Columbia.

Georgeson was inspired to become a Trua Senior Living Locators franchisee after experiencing firsthand how overwhelming it can be to find the right care for an aging loved one.

"I have been caring for my aging parents," said Georgeson. "My mama had dementia and Alzheimer's, and in 2020, my family and I had to make the difficult, yet loving, decision to place her in memory care. We had no idea where to start."

That experience took place during the height of the pandemic, when many senior living communities were closed to visitors in order to protect residents and staff. Georgeson began by asking her mother's primary care physician for recommendations, then started calling communities on her own.

"I had no idea what questions to ask beyond, 'Do you have availability?' and 'How much does it cost?'" said Georgeson. "Having a partner like Trua Senior Living Locators to advise and support my family and advocate for our loved one during a very overwhelming decision would have been welcomed."

Her goal is to help clients find the most suitable senior living community the first time — with compassion, care and clarity. Trua's mission aligns with Georgeson's passion for guiding families through one of life's most emotional and important decisions.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skillsets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

As the owner of Trua of SC-Midlands, Georgeson brings personal caregiving experience and a deep sense of empathy to her new role. Having walked through the process with her own family, she understands the stress, uncertainty and emotional weight that can come with choosing care for an aging parent.

"I have lived empathy," said Georgeson. "I walked this road with my family as we made the difficult decision that the level of care our senior loved one required had outgrown our love."

In her first year, Georgeson is focused on building trusted relationships throughout the Midlands senior care community while helping families make informed decisions with confidence. Her goal is to support families as they search for the safest and most appropriate senior living community for their loved one the first time.

"Caring in the senior living space means empathy, listening and compassion," said Georgeson. "Families deserve support from someone who understands how personal and emotional this decision can be."

Georgeson has lived in Columbia for six years, moving to the area to be near family after her parents relocated from North Dakota to live closer to her only sibling. Today, she calls Columbia home and is honored to serve families throughout the Midlands.

Since launching Trua of SC-Midlands, Georgeson has become involved with two key networking groups: Northeast Senior Professionals and Senior Care Professionals of the Midlands. Through these connections, she is building relationships with professionals and organizations that serve older adults and their families across the region.

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting truacares.com/trua-of-sc-midlands or call 803-467-2651

SOURCE Trua of SC-Midlands