Trua Senior Living Locators Welcomes First Franchisees; Opens Doors to New Opportunities in Senior Care Market

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua – an emerging franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones – has launched in upstate South Carolina. Powered by BrandOne Franchise Development, the concept recently welcomed its first franchise owners Anna and Jason Winecoff.

"We're thrilled to take our passion for helping others to the next level through Trua Senior Living Locators of the Upstate South Carolina," said Anna Winecoff. "There's something special about being in a position to connect cherished seniors with a place they can call home, and do so with their families knowing it matches their every wish and need. That's what Trua's proprietary process and system will allow us to do — day-in and day-out."

Specifically, the Winecoffs look to introduce Trua's services to Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg, S.C. With census experts projecting upwards of 70 million seniors in the U.S. by 2030, Trua shaped its system to accurately identify, vet and provide guidance on customized living options for this wave of aging adults. As for the Winecoffs' focus out of the gate, they plan to harness their previous experience in the senior services industry to improve qualities of life in the Palmetto State.

"This is who we are," Anna said. "Caring is a part of our character, and we understand the value of having a trustworthy, helping hand with these most important decisions."

Both natives of upstate South Carolina and Business Administration graduates from Erskine College, the Winecoffs hold more than 15 years of experience in senior living. Anna has worked in Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing since 2009. In these roles, she guided families from all walks of life to the best care solutions. Jason, a seasoned IT professional, complements Anna's service-centric approach with vast business expertise. Together, the couple said they are dedicated to making a positive impact in this newest venture.

"Trua is definitely a brand to watch," said Jason Barclay, Partner at BrandONE Franchise Development. "We are incredibly proud of the positive impact they're bringing to communities, and it's a brand we couldn't wait to support. With Greenville, SC, growing as rapidly as it is, it's no surprise that this territory was the first to sell out."

Barclay noted why the Winecoffs represent the perfect fit for Trua's expansion.

"The Winecoff family embodies the ideal franchisee credentials for Trua," he said. "Anna brings deep expertise in the senior care space and a genuine passion for serving this demographic, which she's demonstrated throughout her entire career. Meanwhile, Jason's project management background provides the perfect foundation for business ownership, setting them up for success from day one. We can't wait to watch this location blossom and see the positive impact the Winecoff family brings to Greenville, SC."

Matt Staley, founder of Trua Senior Living Locators, shared the same enthusiasm.

"They're such a wonderful addition to our franchise vision," Staley said. "Through our role as a premier senior living locator, there are so many ways we can help aging populations around the country. But, we only succeed by doing so with the right people in our system. That's a critical part of our mission. Individuals like the Winecoffs will allow us to grow the Trua footprint through compassion and innovation. Anna and Jason absolutely epitomize entrepreneurial leaders with caregivers' hearts."

For more information on Trua of the Upstate South Carolina, please visit truacares.com.

ABOUT TRUA SENIOR LIVING LOCATORS

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. CEO Matt Staley – a physical therapist with 21 years of experience in geriatric care – created Trua to address the emotional and logistical challenges that often arise when seeking the right care for a loved one. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skillsets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

"Our goal and vision for Trua is to become the premier placement agency of choice," Staley said. "To accomplish this, it's vital we recruit the right kind of franchisees – those who understand the big picture benefit of growing prosperity through helping others. As we expand the Trua mission to communities around the country, it's this type of mindset that will lead the way."

To inquire about Trua franchise opportunities, please visit TruaFranchise.com or contact BrandONE at brandonefd.com.

SOURCE Trua Senior Living Locators