Trualta Appoints Shahzad Zafar as Chief Technology Officer

Trualta

31 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

Zafar will oversee new product development and operational scalability

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta, the leading family caregiver education and support platform, has hired Shahzad Zafar as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

"We are thrilled to welcome Shahzad to the Trualta team," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "His technical leadership will be a huge asset during this period of rapid growth and will enable us to scale quickly and efficiently. He's also an incredible people leader and will contribute to our mission-driven culture and high performing team."

Shahzad Zafar joins Trualta as Chief Technology Officer and will oversee new product development and operational scalability.
As CTO, Zafar will oversee new product development and operational scalability. This includes technological infrastructure, security, and new implementations with health plans and healthcare systems.

Zafar comes to Trualta with 18 years of experience in healthcare IT. He has created new products, led and executed on business strategies, built high-performing engineering teams, and implemented agile methodologies. He was recently honored as one of Kansas City's top "20 to Know" in tech.

"I am excited to join Trualta because I really believe in its vision and mission," said Zafar. "I know first-hand that caregivers need help getting support and that they haven't been served well in the past. I look forward to building a great product with a team that's passionate about helping caregivers and making a big difference for them."

Zafar joins the company at a time of considerable expansion: Trualta is now available in 32 states, it has partnered with several national health plans, and it has seen a 57 percent increase in its user base since January.

About Trualta
Trualta is the leading family caregiver education and support platform, and aims to help unpaid family caregivers build skills, improve confidence and feel less isolated. It offers on-demand articles and videos, and virtual support groups, to help improve at-home care and reduce caregiver burnout. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families. It has proven through peer-reviewed research that educated family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Trualta currently supports caregivers across 32 states.

