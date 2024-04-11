Trualta Now Certifies Paid Caregivers

Caregivers can build skills and knowledge through Trualta's Caregiver Essentials Certification

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the leading family caregiver education and support platform, has introduced a Caregiver Essentials Certification for paid caregivers to its portfolio of caregiver resources.

Trualta's caregiver certification program enables paid caregivers and individuals who intend to begin a caregiving career to build their skills and knowledge through structured training and examinations. Healthcare payers and providers, and government and social service organizations that partner with Trualta can opt in to offer the caregiver credentialing.

"Our Caregiver Essentials Certification will enable our clients to support paid caregivers and the caregiver workforce, complementing our current offerings for family caregivers," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "This is an exciting next step for Trualta."

The Caregiver Essentials Certification program will confirm caregivers' proficiency and understanding of basic caregiving practices. It aims to help organizations attract workers through professional development; provide critical skills training for the best care quality and reduced hospital visits; and retain their workforce with community and support groups.

"Each state has specific criteria for caregivers to become certified and we're able to customize the certification content for each client," said Davis. "Starting this month we will offer our certification course to paid caregivers in Iowa through our state-level partnership."

The Caregiver Essentials Certification will be available to paid caregivers through the Trualta platform. Caregivers may use any device with internet access to complete multi-modal learning experiences with self-check quizzes and a final exam. Those who score 70 percent or higher will receive a professional certificate of completion through Sertifier, an online credentialing platform. The certificate is valid for two years.

Caregivers who receive the certification will also have free access to continuing caregiver education, including articles, videos, and webinars, through Trualta.

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading caregiver education and support platform, and helps caregivers build skills, improve confidence, and feel less isolated. It offers articles, videos, and virtual support to help improve care at home, and also certifies paid caregivers. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families and professionals. It has proven through peer-reviewed research that educated caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

