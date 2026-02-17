Trualta's $100M Savings Milestone Reinforces Caregivers as Essential to U.S. Healthcare System Transformation

New data underscores the impact of caregiver enablement as federal programs expand recognition, reimbursement, and training pathways

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta, the leading learning, support, and community-building platform for caregivers, today announced it has surpassed $100 million in Quantified Health Outcomes (QHO) savings, reinforcing the ROI of caregiver enablement in reducing avoidable hospital use and supporting aging in place. Across multiple studies, Trualta users saw a 20% drop in unexpected hospital visits, 35% improvement in care recipient health, 30% higher caregiver wellness, and a 15-month delay in long-term care transitions or nursing facility placements.

These outcomes, and the associated savings, are driven by caregivers who demonstrate sustained, high engagement with peers, community, and coaching over time. Trualta's savings methodology applies established healthcare cost benchmarks to observed reductions in avoidable utilization and delayed facility transitions, reflecting meaningful impact per actively engaged caregiver—because sustained engagement is what translates learning into measurable outcomes.

"This milestone reinforces what happens when we invest in caregivers," said Jonathan Davis, Founder of Trualta. "When families are supported through their most challenging care moments, the entire healthcare system benefits. And when caregivers have the skills and confidence they need, we see fewer avoidable hospital visits, healthier families, and more Americans able to safely stay in their homes and in their communities. Surpassing $100 million in savings proves that investing in caregivers is not only the right thing to do — it's bending the cost curve on our aging and high-need populations."

The achievement comes as CMS accelerates caregiver-centered policy efforts — including the GUIDE model, Elevate program, and new Caregiver Training Services (CTS) codes — all aimed at identifying, supporting, and reimbursing caregivers as part of the care team. These initiatives complement broader national strategies such as the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) program.

Trualta's impact is particularly strong in rural communities, where caregivers completed 40% more activities than urban users in 2025. Caregivers have completed 7.35 million minutes of learning and engagement on the platform, with one statewide partner reporting more than $6 million in combined savings from reduced ED visits and delayed long-term care transitions.

"Caregivers are essential to the future of prevention and long-term care," added Davis. "Our data clearly shows what's possible when caregivers are trained, supported, and recognized—when we invest in them, we strengthen the workforce, improve outcomes, and build healthier communities."

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading caregiver education and support platform, helping caregivers in 33 states build skills, improve confidence, and feel less isolated. With over 7 million minutes of engagement on its platform, Trualta offers articles, videos, and peer support to improve care at home, and also certifies professional caregivers. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, employers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families and professionals. Peer-reviewed research has shown that educated caregivers improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

