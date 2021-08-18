Trubify Welcomes Black Dog Music Partners to the Band!

PHOENIX and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Music Partners, has joined Trubify as an advisor to help focus, promote, and further scale the dramatic growth of the game-changing music-streaming app.

Stephen Tyszka - Founder/CEO Trubify Scott Kelly - CEO Black Dog Venture Partners

"Scott brings a wealth of finance, business development, music, and tech experience to our team," says Trubify founder and CEO Stephen Tyszka. "We have been thrilled and humbled to prove our concept with an extremely successful first step. The Trubify Revolution built a synergistic ecosystem of creators and fans, and through that effort, we devised a way to pay artists a fair wage for their music. We can't wait to dig in with Scott to see how we can forge even more far-reaching benefits for the music community."

Kelly's Black Dog Music Partners provides independent musicians with the resources to generate revenue through royalty payments and licensing opportunities to find success in the music industry. BDMP is a division of Black Dog Venture Partners—a business accelerator with a network of 13,000 investors and 40,000 business partners.

"Stephen and the team at Trubify have created an industry-leading platform that creates new means for artists to engage fans and make more money," says Kelly. "Trubify is what the industry has been craving for decades, and we are excited to be a part of this revolution."

