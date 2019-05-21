TRUCE Software Awarded US Patent for Expanded Mobile Device Management Technology

LISLE, Ill., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in mobile device management technology, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company a new patent that supports its ground-breaking methods for contextual mobile device management (CMDM) in the form of U.S. Patent No. 10,268,530 for "Managing Functions on an iOS-Based Mobile Device Using ANCS Notifications." The expansion of its patent portfolio demonstrates TRUCE's ongoing commitment to eliminate mobile device distraction in the workplace.

"It's important for TRUCE to continue the growth of its patent portfolio to protect our innovative IP, which is the foundation for a new category of contextual technology," said Joe Breaux, chief technology officer, TRUCE Software. "Expanding the reach of our solutions to address mobile device distraction in all workplaces is a priority, and through our proprietary technology we've developed a product to achieve this."

TRUCE has now been granted seven patents with another six pending that enable the functionality of its CMDM platform. With the technology covered by these patents, the company is able to address on-site workplace management and industrial workforce safety, as well as distracted driving in commercial fleets.

"As a company we are focused on continually innovating to ensure our customers can implement mobile device management policies that not only keep their employees safe, but also increase productivity," added Breaux. "This latest patent ensures that we remain ahead of the curve in this regard."

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide.

Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

