TRUCE Software Launches Global Partner Network

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, announced today the launch of the TRUCE Partner Network, a program that furthers TRUCE's commitment to customers in making mobile smarter. The TRUCE Partner Network is an ecosystem that empowers access for customers looking to optimize their organizational performance. Partners will gain increased access to TRUCE's AI-driven technology and expand their portfolios by adding the TRUCE platform to their existing solutions to drive customer value.

"This program launch stems from our customers' passion about safety and productivity, and the desire from great companies to collaborate with TRUCE," said Pete Plotas, vice president of global alliances, TRUCE Software. "We're hyper-focused on addressing the massive demand we see for ending workplace mobile distractions, and the TRUCE Partner Network formalizes how we partner with like-minded companies."

The TRUCE Partner Network enables collaboration with the TRUCE team to provide customers with the industry-leading solution to optimize mobile usage across their workplace. Program participants include fleet management providers, insurance companies, consultancy and advisory firms, software vendors, and solution integrators. TRUCE invites companies that share their commitment to improving workplace safety and productivity to join the Partner Network. The three partner models offered are designed to best match the specific needs and go-to-market approaches of participating partners:

Team Partners: Partners with complementary offerings that want to join forces with TRUCE to solve customer challenges together. Team partners drive awareness, market and promote the TRUCE solution to customers by leveraging the TRUCE brand to identify joint opportunities.

Partners with complementary offerings that want to join forces with TRUCE to solve customer challenges together. Team partners drive awareness, market and promote the TRUCE solution to customers by leveraging the TRUCE brand to identify joint opportunities. Sell Partners: Perfect for partners that want to expand their portfolio by adding TRUCE or embedding it into an existing solution for the market. The program offers collaboration with the TRUCE sales force by providing training and support to market and sell TRUCE's technology.

Perfect for partners that want to expand their portfolio by adding TRUCE or embedding it into an existing solution for the market. The program offers collaboration with the TRUCE sales force by providing training and support to market and sell TRUCE's technology. Serve Partners: Positioned for partners with advisory, implementation, training and integration practices. As a Serve Partner, businesses will take the lead role in delivering adjacent services while developing or enhancing their own related practices and solution competencies.

"The business impact to corporations and their fleets associated with distractions from mobile devices has become impossible to ignore," said John Wysseier, president and CEO, The CEI Group. "In response, we've partnered with TRUCE to provide commercial fleet with tailored solutions that improve driver safety and increase productivity – helping each of our customers to meet their individual business needs."

Mobile device distraction is an epidemic across industries. According to Unleash The Full Potential Of Mobile With Contextual Mobile-Device Management, an August 2019 study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by TRUCE, 82% of surveyed organizations have seen negative business consequences as a result of their current mobile device usage policy challenges. Additionally, 79% of company decision-makers are interested in a mobile device management solution that utilizes contextual triggers to enforce policy in the workplace.

"From a business risk perspective, mobile device distraction has grown to become one of the top causes of loss and liability in the area of distracted driving. It has also been noticed as a growing concern affecting safe work conditions, hazardous processes and even third-party liability," said Michael Jarcew, executive vice president, director of risk services, AFIRM. "The data shows that this issue is growing, and we have partnered with TRUCE to offer the market an enterprise-grade solution to combat distracted driving."

"In commercial insurance, distracted driving from mobile device misuse is a key risk area. This issue has become widespread and in dire need of an enterprise-grade solution like TRUCE," said Harry Storck, director of risk control at Protective Insurance and former global leader of auto liability at AIG.

To learn more about partnering with TRUCE, visit https://www.trucesoftware.com/company/partners/.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide.

Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Bryan Spevak

Account Director

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

Office: 512-387-3703

bryan.spevak@anthonybarnum.com

SOURCE TRUCE Software

Related Links

https://trucesoftware.com

